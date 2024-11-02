The Nigerian All-Share Index continued its downward trajectory, shedding 219.21 points to settle at 97,432.02, marking its fifth consecutive day in negative territory.

This 0.22% drop from the previous close of 97,651.23 highlights a persistent downtrend, as the market faces a challenging period even amid a rise in trading volume.

Notably, trading volume surged significantly, reaching 888 million shares—a remarkable 66.8% increase over the prior session’s 532 million shares.

The market saw heightened participation with 8,803 deals, bringing total capitalization to N59.03 trillion despite bearish price action.

JOHNHOLT led the gainers with an impressive 10% rise, followed closely by EUNISELL and REDSTAREX, which gained 9.98% and 9.83%, respectively.

On the flip side, ARADEL and ELLAHLAKES led the decliners, each shedding 10% and 9.92%, respectively, while FIDELITYBK and JAIZBANK saw the highest trading volumes, highlighting active investor interest in these stocks.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,432.02 points

Previous ASI: 97,651.23 points

Day Change: -0.22%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.30%

Volume Traded: 888 million shares

Deals: 8,803

Top 5 Gainers

JOHNHOLT: up 10.00% to N3.30

EUNISELL: up 9.98% to N5.62

REDSTAREX: up 9.83% to N4.47

WAPIC: up 9.52% to N0.92

PZ: up 8.64% to N22.00

Top 5 Losers

ARADEL: down 10.00% to N445.60

ELLAHLAKES: down 9.92% to N3.54

MULTIVERSE: down 9.66% to N7.95.

MCNICHOLS: down 9.62% to N1.41

CUSTODIAN: down 6.98% to N12.00

Trading Volume

Despite the overall negative movement in the All-Share Index, market activity saw a notable boost, with trading volume rising sharply to 888 million shares, reflecting a substantial 66.8% increase from the previous day’s volume.

FIDELITYBK led the trading volume, with an impressive 540.8 million shares exchanged. JAIZBANK followed with 68.72 million shares, while other actively traded stocks included CHAMS with 49.3 million shares, ZENITHBANK at 40.71 million shares, and GTCO trading 22.47 million shares.

Trading Value

In terms of transaction value, FIDELITYBK also dominated with trades totalling N7.68 billion. ARADEL was next, recording trades worth N2.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK and GTCO posted significant transaction values of N1.65 billion and N1.24 billion, respectively, with UBA rounding out the top five at N373.07 million in traded value.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

Within the SWOOT category, ARADEL saw the sharpest decline, dropping 10%, while MTNN slipped slightly by 0.06%. Other SWOOT stocks remained largely unchanged.

In the FUGAZ category, UBA saw a decline of 2.68%, while ZENITHBANK and FBNH led gains with 3.25% each. GTCO followed with a 2.98% increase, and ACCESSCORP added 0.23%.

Market Outlook

With the All-Share Index now experiencing five straight days of decline, the market appears to be in a retracement phase within a broader bullish trend.

Continued consolidation in key large-cap stocks could bolster the index, setting up a potential rally in the coming weeks as market sentiment stabilizes and buying momentum returns.