The Nigerian All-Share Index faced a setback in the first trading week of March, retreating by 1,282.79 points to close at 106,538.60.

This marks the second consecutive week of decline, reflecting a 1.19% drop from its opening value of 107,821.39 as the index slipped below the 107,000-mark.

Trading volume also fell by 1.61%, decreasing from 1.84 billion shares the previous week to 1.81 billion.

Market capitalization witnessed a notable decline, dropping from N67.1 trillion at the week’s start to N66.7 trillion by its end.

Despite the overall downturn, thirty equities saw price increases, surpassing the twenty-seven that gained the previous week. On the contrary, fifty-eight equities experienced price drops, a slight decrease from sixty in the prior week.

Market overview

The Nigerian stock market experienced a downward spiral over the past week, with all sub-sectors, except for the Commodity Index, closing in the red.

All-Share saw consecutive declines from Monday to Wednesday but managed a slight uptick on Thursday before resuming its downward trajectory on Friday.

Key highlights of the week

The NGX Premium Index declined by 1.06%, coinciding with over a 3% drop in ACCESSCORP, MTNN, and FBNH, alongside a 1.14% decrease in ZENITHBANK.

The NGX 30 index fell by 1.50%, while the NGX-Main Board Index decreased by 1.26%.

Sectoral indices

The NGX Banking Index fell by 2.87%, primarily due to significant declines in ACCESSCORP, STERLING, WEMA BANK, and FIDELITY BANK, all dropping over 3%. Meanwhile, the NGX Insurance Index decreased by 2.33%.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index slipped 1.72%, impacted by losses in DANGOTE SUGAR and CADBURY.

Additionally, the NGX Oil and Gas Index experienced a 0.19% drop, while the Industrial Goods Index saw a slight decline of 0.01%.

Top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was TANTALIZERS PLC, which climbed by 36.32% week-to-date, followed by UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST at 28.59%. Other notable gainers included:

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC: up 12.38%, N8.35

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP: up 10.00%, N33.00

LEARN AFRICA PLC: up 10.00%, N3.63

S C O A NIG. PLC: up 9.88%, N3.78

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC: up 9.69%, N10.75

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC: up 9.09%, N0.36

C & I LEASING PLC: up 8.11%, N4.00

GUINNESS NIG PLC: up 7.97%, N79.90

Top losers

On the losers’ table was ETERNA PLC, which declined by 18.69% week-to-date, followed by TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC at 17.72%. Other notable losers included:

FCMB GROUP PLC: down 14.15%, N9.10

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC: down 13.33%, N0.78

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC: down 13.16%, N0.99

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GRP PLC: down 11.86%, N2.60

IKEJA HOTEL PLC: down 11.57%, N10.70

UNITED CAPITAL PLC: down 10.14%, N19.95

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC: down 10.00%, N5.94

MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC: down 9.74%, N8.80

Corporate actions overview

This week featured several noteworthy corporate announcements:

Champion Brew. PLC released its audited financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC also unveiled its audited financial statement for the same period.

Tantalizers PLC announced an expansion into the blue economy, acquiring 10 trawlers and partnering with a U.S.-based marine group.

Transnational Corporation PLC disclosed its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be entering a retracement phase, having declined during the first trading week of March and slipping below the 107,000-threshold.

A correction following consecutive declines could provide investors with opportunities to enter at more attractive prices.

If the index is not deemed overbought, it could set the stage for a potential rally.