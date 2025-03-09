Parents of students at King’s College Lagos (KCL) have expressed concerns over a suspected diphtheria outbreak in the school, which has reportedly led to the hospitalization of several students.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some affected students were taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for treatment, raising fears of a potential health crisis.

A parent, who spoke anonymously to NAN, criticized the school’s management for failing to promptly address the situation.

“If there are no cases, why are students required to wear nose masks, and why were some taken to LUTH?” the parent questioned.

The individual also alleged that officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited the school on March 8 to sensitize students on preventive measures against diphtheria.

Other parents claim that diphtheria cases were recorded in the school late last year but were not publicly addressed. They also faulted the school’s sanitation, citing complaints about unhygienic toilets and poor food quality.

Parents call for urgent intervention

A parent recounted how their child was hospitalized in December with diphtheria symptoms and had to spend over a week in the hospital.

Another parent stated that their child’s illness started with a sore throat, swollen neck, and high fever, which later required emergency medical care.

“It was by GOD’S grace that my son survived. I was called to pick him up. He complained of sore throat. His neck was swollen and he had a high fever. When we got to the hospital, he was on admission for over a week,” the parent started.

The parent recounted that another student hospitalized with the same illness did not survive.

“In fact, there was another student who was hospitalised for the same ailment at the same time, but he didn’t pull through,” the parent noted.

She called for intensified preventive measures to be put in place in KCL and other schools, urging that the students be constantly sensitised.

“These are still children, most of them restless and full of play. They need constant supervision, especially in their toilet, washing, and also eating and recreational habits,” the parent said

Other concerned parents are now calling on the federal government to improve infrastructure, particularly water and sanitation facilities, at KCL and other unity schools. They also emphasized the need for a well-equipped school clinic with a resident medical doctor.

A relative of an affected student called for greater transparency from the school, urging the federal government and management to improve standards at King’s College Lagos and other unity schools.

“My sister is panicking and distraught, especially since she heard a student died from the disease in December. I believe that all will be well.

However, the Federal Government and schools management should look more into improving the standards of KCL and indeed all unity schools. The PTA should work to better the lot of schools and students and not cover up things that aren’t right.

These schools are very good and should not be allowed to continuously fall below standards all round,” she said.

School authorities assure parents

Responding to the situation, the King’s College Parents Teachers Association (KCPTA) assured parents that measures were being taken to contain the suspected outbreak.

The KCPTA Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna, said affected students had been isolated and taken to LUTH for diagnosis.

She added that booster doses of diphtheria vaccines were being administered to students in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board.

“Some of the students who manifested symptoms have been isolated, taken to LUTH for diagnosis, and results awaited. Other students who manifest symptoms subsequently would be taken to LUTH accordingly, and parents contacted for follow-up.

Delegates of the World Health Organisation visited the Annex Campus this evening to play their own role in controlling the situation.

On this note, we, therefore, implore parents to remain calm and prayerful as everything is under control. We shall overcome,” Ogbonna said.

What you should know

Diphtheria is a contagious bacterial infection that spreads through respiratory droplets. It can cause severe complications if not treated early. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported that between 2022 and early 2025, the country recorded 41,336 suspected diphtheria cases across 37 states.

WHO has emphasized that the best preventive measure is vaccination, recommending six doses from infancy through adolescence. The health agency also warns that overcrowding and poor hygiene increase the risk of outbreaks.