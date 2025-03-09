The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an automobile spare parts dealer, Levi Chidiebele Ubodoeze, who was on the run after attempting to export 2kg of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola.

Upon his arrest, operatives recovered 75.5kg of phenacetin, a cocaine-cutting agent, disguised as semolina.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed Ubodoeze’s arrest, noting that operatives apprehended him barely three weeks after launching a manhunt.

“Following the seizure of the cocaine consignment at a logistics company in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos, on 21st February 2025, swift contacts were made with Angolan authorities,” Babafemi stated. “They arrested the supposed recipient of the illicit drug in Angola, which led to the identification of the sender.”

According to Babafemi, NDLEA operatives tracked Ubodoeze to his residence on Ago Palace Way, Isolo, Lagos, on Thursday, 6th March, where he was caught trying to escape in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 75.5kg of phenacetin, a cocaine-cutting agent, disguised as semolina, while a digital scale used for weighing illicit drugs was also seized from his house,” he added.

In his statement, Ubodoeze admitted dealing in cocaine while selling motor spare parts at Ladipo market, Mushin area of Lagos.

He stated that the supposed recipient of the illicit consignment in Angola alerted him the moment he was arrested in Angola, hence his bid to evacuate his house and flee from the area shortly before the NDLEA officers swooped on him.

NDLEA intercepts UK-shipped cannabis candies at Lagos airport

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, intercepted a cargo of cannabis-infused candies imported from the United Kingdom. The consignment, meant for sale at a kiddies’ mart at 46 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos, was seized on 27th February upon its arrival as part of a consolidated cargo on Allied Airways.

“Preliminary field tests and forensic analysis confirmed that the candies were laced with a strong strain of cannabis,” Babafemi revealed.

The recipient, Adedamola Taylor, was arrested on Tuesday, 4th March, following the initial detention of a freight agent. In his statement, Adedamola claimed that the package was sent by his UK-based brother, Babatunde Alabi, and was intended for Musurat Lawal, the operator of the Surulere shop. A follow-up operation at the store led to Musurat’s arrest.

Other major drug seizures across Nigeria

NDLEA operatives also made several other high-profile arrests:

Lagos : Two suspects, China Michael and Igbo Ekene, were arrested on Friday, 7th March, at Shibiri, Ojo, Lagos, after their truck was found to contain 248 compressed blocks of Ghanaian Loud cannabis, weighing 128kg.

: Two suspects, China Michael and Igbo Ekene, were arrested on Friday, 7th March, at Shibiri, Ojo, Lagos, after their truck was found to contain 248 compressed blocks of Ghanaian Loud cannabis, weighing 128kg. Mushin, Lagos : Three suspects—Osinachi Nwachukwu, Tochukwu Okafor Christian, and John Ugochukwu Mbakwe—were arrested at Mosalasi Junction with 301,600 pills of tramadol and other opioids.

: Three suspects—Osinachi Nwachukwu, Tochukwu Okafor Christian, and John Ugochukwu Mbakwe—were arrested at Mosalasi Junction with 301,600 pills of tramadol and other opioids. Kano : NDLEA operatives arrested 65-year-old Yahaya Haruna with 19.2kg of skunk along Gadar Tamburawa Road on 6th March, while 60-year-old Musa Bello (alias Jajere) was caught with 212 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Medile, Kumbotso LGA.

: NDLEA operatives arrested 65-year-old Yahaya Haruna with 19.2kg of skunk along Gadar Tamburawa Road on 6th March, while 60-year-old Musa Bello (alias Jajere) was caught with 212 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Medile, Kumbotso LGA. Abia: A raid on a warehouse at 19 Ubani Street, Aba, led to the seizure of 442,594 tramadol pills and 1,274 bottles of codeine syrup.

A raid on a warehouse at 19 Ubani Street, Aba, led to the seizure of 442,594 tramadol pills and 1,274 bottles of codeine syrup. Benue: Two suspects, Nwaeze Onyeabor (47) and Tombo Thomas (23), were caught at Ugbema Junction, Katsina-Ala, with 50,000 tramadol and exol-5 pills.

Two suspects, Nwaeze Onyeabor (47) and Tombo Thomas (23), were caught at Ugbema Junction, Katsina-Ala, with 50,000 tramadol and exol-5 pills. Osun: NDLEA arrested Asimiyu Muibi (50) in Modakeke, Ife East, with 162kg of skunk on 4th March, while another 95kg was recovered from a Toyota Camry in Ede.

NDLEA arrested Asimiyu Muibi (50) in Modakeke, Ife East, with 162kg of skunk on 4th March, while another 95kg was recovered from a Toyota Camry in Ede. Edo: A raid in Amahor Community Forest, Igueben LGA, led to the arrest of Etim Esien Stephen (55) and the destruction of 9,514.625kg of skunk cultivated on 3.8 hectares of farmland.