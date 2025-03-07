The Nigerian All-Share Index increased by 344.24 points, closing at 106,780.72 on March 6, 2025, marking the end of a three-day losing streak that began earlier in the week.

This represents a modest 0.32% rise from the previous day’s close of 106,426.48, despite a slight decline in trading volume.

Daily trading volume fell to 375.6 million shares, down 3.67% from 389.5 million shares the day before.

Market capitalization, however, rose to N66.8 trillion across 11,447 transactions, compared to the N66.6 trillion reported previously.

Among the notable gainers, TRANSCORP and SCOA increased by 9.98% and 9.88%, respectively. Conversely, SUNUASSUR and MRS saw declines of 10.00% each.

GTCO and ACCESSCORP led trading activity, contributing significantly to the overall volume for the day.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 106,780.72 points

Previous ASI: 106,436.48 points

Day Change: +0.32%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.74%

Volume Traded: 375.6 million shares

Market Cap: N66.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

TRANSCORP: up 9.98% to N51.80

SCOA: up 9.88% to N3.78

AFRIPRUD: up 9.87% to N30.60

TANTALIZER: up 9.72% to N2.37

CAVERTON: up 9.52% to N2.76

Top 5 losers

SUNUASSUR: down 10.00% to N4.77

MRS: down 10.00% to N166.50

REDSTAREX: down 10.00% to N5.94

LASACO: down 7.99% to N2.65

UPDC: down 6.76% to N2.62

Trading volume

Market volume dipped slightly to 375.6 million shares from 389.5 million the previous day, reflecting a 3.67% decrease.

GTCO led trading activity with 49.9 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ACCESSCORP at 43.8 million shares.

ZENITHBANK also performed well, trading 36.5 million shares.

Additionally, FIDELITYBK and UBA contributed 27.1 million and 19.4 million shares to the overall volume, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GTCO emerged as the top performer, facilitating transactions worth N2.9 billion.

ZENITHBANK contributed N1.7 billion to the daily total, while ACCESSCORP and UBA added N1 billion and N705.1 million, respectively.

FIDELITYBK rounded out the trading figures with N468.6 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, price action remained stagnant, showing no movements.

In the FUGAZ category, FBNH experienced a slight decline of 0.35%, while ACCESSCORP lost 0.21%.

On a positive note, UBA gained 2.78%, GTCO increased by 0.85%, and ZENITHBANK rose by 0.64%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be in a retracement phase, having declined for three consecutive days before staging a 344-point correction.

This pullback may offer opportunities for investors looking to enter at lower prices. If the index is not considered overbought, it could set the stage for a potential upward rally.