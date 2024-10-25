The Lagos State Government has extended the amnesty period for owners and developers of buildings without Planning Permits to December 31, 2024.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at the recently concluded Lagos Physical Planning Summit held at Eko Hotels and Suites.

The announcement provides an additional opportunity for property owners in Lagos State to obtain proper approvals for their buildings without facing penalties or extra costs.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Government.

A part of the statement read, “For another period of two months, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has extended the amnesty period granted to owners and developers of existing buildings without Planning Permit to December 31, 2024.

“The additional grace period was announced by Mr. Governor during the recently concluded Lagos Physical Planning Summit held at Eko Hotel and Suites.”

This is the second time Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved an extension of the amnesty period.

Initially, the amnesty began with a 90-day window from May 2 to July 30, 2024, which was extended until October.

With this latest extension, property owners now have until the end of the year to align their developments with planning regulations, providing them with more time to act without incurring penalties.

While addressing stakeholders at the Summit, Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the new December 31 deadline aims to encourage more property owners and developers to regularise their physical planning approvals.

He emphasized that the amnesty programme is part of broader efforts to ease economic pressures in the built environment sector while fostering compliance with Physical Planning Regulations to create a more organized, livable, and sustainable Lagos.

More Insights

The statement further disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu launched the Physical Planning Permit Barcode for Lagos State at the event.

This new barcode will be issued to buildings that successfully obtain Planning Permits, offering a convenient way for regulatory officers to verify permits at a glance.

By attaching the barcode to approved structures, the government hopes to reduce unwarranted interference by officials, enhancing transparency and accountability in the approval process.

The Governor also emphasized the importance of the Physical Planning Summit, describing it as a critical step in transforming Lagos into a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable 21st-century megacity.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to balancing economic development with environmental sustainability through improved urban planning practices.