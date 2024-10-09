On October 8th, 2023, the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) held two draws, providing a total of 1,727 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency.

According to Immigration News Canada(INC), the OINP has expanded its efforts to attract skilled labour to Ontario through targeted draws.

This is part of the province’s plan to address labour shortages in specific sectors.

These draws focus on inviting foreign workers with skills in specific trades and other important jobs. The first draw targeted skilled trades, while the second draw aimed at other priority occupations.

Applicants needed to meet certain score requirements based on their qualifications and experience to receive an invitation. This process helps Ontario fill jobs in sectors that need skilled workers.

Details of the Draws

INC reports that the October 8th draws included invitations issued across two distinct categories:

1. Skilled Trade Occupations: A total of 885 invitations were issued, with a cutoff score of 48.

2. Priority Occupations: The second draw resulted in 841 invitations, with a higher cutoff score of 52.

Profiles created for these draws were accepted from October 8th, 2023, until October 8th, 2024.

Skilled Trade Occupations

The OINP identified 61 skilled trade occupations eligible for the first draw. These occupations include various roles in construction, engineering, and manufacturing. Key positions include:

Drafting technologists and technicians (NOC 22212)

Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians (NOC 22301)

Electricians (NOC 72200)

Welders and related machine operators (NOC 72106)

These roles are essential for the province’s infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Priority Occupations

The second draw focused on 104 priority occupations, which encompass a range of professional and managerial positions. Some highlighted roles include:

Civil engineers (NOC 21300)

Financial managers (NOC 10010)

Human resources managers (NOC 10011)

This focus indicates the province’s aim to attract professionals capable of contributing to its economy in key sectors.

Summary of OINP EOI Draws in 2024

The OINP’s ongoing efforts throughout 2024 have been notable. Below is a summary of invitations issued in various streams:

Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker stream: 6,695 invitations, cutoff score of 33.

Employer Job Offer: International Student stream: 8,363 invitations, cutoff score of 60.

Masters Graduate stream: 5,519 invitations, cutoff score of 50.

PhD Graduate stream: 533 invitations, cutoff score of 42.

These figures reflect the province’s proactive approach in selecting candidates that meet labour market demands.

The recent draws by the OINP signify Ontario’s strategic initiative to enhance its workforce by inviting skilled individuals to apply for permanent residency.

The targeted nature of these draws addresses specific industry needs and aims to bolster the province’s economy. The Ontario government continues to seek ways to attract diverse talent to meet its growing demands in various sectors.