Canada’s recent Express Entry draws have sent out a total of 5,225 invitations to apply (ITAs) issued for permanent residency (PR).

The two rounds took place on March 3rd and 6th, 2025, with varying categories and criteria.

These draws are meant to demonstrate Canada’s focus on attracting skilled workers to support its growing economy.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued 4,500 ITAs on March 6th, targeting candidates with French language proficiency.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cutoff score for this draw was set at 410. Prior to this, on March 3rd, 2025, the IRCC also invited 725 candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) with a higher CRS cutoff score of 667.

French language express entry draw on March 6th

Reports inform that on March 6th, 2025, IRCC held a French-specific Express Entry draw, issuing 4,500 invitations to candidates with strong French language skills. The CRS cutoff score for this draw was 410.

This targeted applicants with level 7 proficiency in French, a requirement that continues to be a key factor in Canada’s immigration strategy.

As with all Express Entry draws, the tie-breaking rule was in place, ensuring that if multiple candidates had the same CRS score, the applicant with an earlier profile submission received the ITA.

Understanding CRS score distribution

As of March 3rd, 2025, the IRCC reported the following distribution of candidates in the Express Entry pool:

601-1200 CRS score range: 807 candidates

501-600 CRS score range: 23,075 candidates

451-500 CRS score range: 66,792 candidates

401-450 CRS score range: 61,383 candidates

With over 227,000 candidates in the pool, the competition for ITAs is fierce. Applicants aiming to increase their chances are advised to focus on boosting their CRS score through language proficiency, education, work experience, or provincial nominations.

Express entry overview and strategy for success

Canada’s Express Entry system is an immigration pathway, managing applications for permanent residency under three main categories: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

To apply, candidates must create an online profile with details such as age, education, work experience, and language skills. Their CRS score determines their ranking, and the highest-ranking candidates receive ITAs in regular draws.

Candidates interested in improving their chances of receiving an ITA are advised to focus on enhancing language test scores (IELTS for English or TEF for French), gaining Canadian work experience, securing a provincial nomination, and upgrading their educational qualifications.

Canada, currently continues to issue ITAs to skilled workers, the March 2025 draws is meant to show the country’s commitment to bringing in talent to support its economic needs.

Interested candidates are advised to stay informed on future Express Entry updates and take the necessary steps to enhance your chances of securing permanent residency in Canada.