The first Express Entry draw of February 2025 has issued 4,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency to candidates under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

This marks a significant event for temporary residents in Canada who are hoping to transition to permanent status.

Express Entry is an online system used by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to manage permanent residence applications under economic immigration programs.

Candidates submit their profiles to the Express Entry pool, where they are ranked according to their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores.

The CRS evaluates factors such as age, education, work experience, and language proficiency. Those with the highest CRS scores are invited to apply for permanent residency through regular draws.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), the draw, held on February 5th, 2025, invited candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 521 or higher. This is the lowest CRS cutoff for a CEC draw this year. The tie-breaking rule for the draw was set for November 14th, 2025.

CRS score distribution in the pool

A CRS score shows how strong a person’s profile is compared to other applicants; and plays a major role in getting an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency in Canada. The higher a candidate’s CRS score, the better their chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency.

As of February 5th, 2025, below is a breakdown of how many candidates fall into each CRS score range:

601-1200: 173 candidates have CRS scores between 601 and 1200.

501-600: 23,165 candidates have CRS scores between 501 and 600.

451-500: 68,910 candidates have CRS scores between 451 and 500.

401-450: 63,508 candidates have CRS scores between 401 and 450.

351-400: 51,079 candidates have CRS scores between 351 and 400.

301-350: 21,576 candidates have CRS scores between 301 and 350.

0-300: 5,641 candidates have CRS scores below 300.

This distribution shows how many people fall within each CRS score range, helping to understand how competitive the pool is. For example, there are a large number of candidates with scores in the 451-500 range, indicating strong competition for invitations.

Impact of the draw on potential applicants

INC cites that the large number of invitations issued in this draw is notable to Canada’s commitment to attracting skilled workers with Canadian work experience.

The CRS score of 521 represents a competitive but achievable target for many candidates in the pool. This marks a decrease of 21 points from the first CEC draw of 2025, providing hope to those with scores near the cut-off.

How to improve your CRS score

For candidates looking to improve their chances in future draws, several strategies can help boost CRS scores:

Language skills : Higher language test scores can significantly increase CRS points.

: Higher language test scores can significantly increase CRS points. Canadian work experience : Gaining more work experience in Canada can boost your score.

: Gaining more work experience in Canada can boost your score. Provincial nomination: A nomination from a Canadian province adds 600 points, making it nearly certain that you will receive an ITA.

A nomination from a Canadian province adds 600 points, making it nearly certain that you will receive an ITA. Education: Further education in Canada or the recognition of foreign qualifications can increase your score.

As Canada moves forward with its 2025-2027 immigration plans, more Express Entry draws are expected, with some potentially focusing on specific groups such as French speakers or individuals with high-demand skills.

For those already in the Express Entry pool, this latest draw offers a chance to assess their status and take steps to improve their profile for future rounds.

The Express Entry system continues to serve as a primary route for skilled workers seeking permanent residency in Canada, providing new opportunities for those ready to meet the criteria and contribute to Canada’s growing economy.