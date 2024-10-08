The Russian Open Doors Scholarship returns for its seventh edition in 2025, providing international students with the opportunity to study at top Russian universities without the burden of tuition fees.

Based on Fully-Funded Scholarships’ reports, this scholarship supports various academic programs, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD, and Postdoctoral studies, ensuring that students at different levels can benefit.

What To Know

The Open Doors project, backed by Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, offers significant financial support to students. Key features include:

Free Tuition : Recipients will not pay any admission or tuition fees at participating universities.

: Recipients will not pay any admission or tuition fees at participating universities. Monthly Stipend : A stipend is provided to help cover living expenses during the study period.

: A stipend is provided to help cover living expenses during the study period. Access to Diverse Programs: Students can study in fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, engineering, and international studies.

While the scholarship covers tuition and offers a stipend, it does not include accommodation costs.

However, Fully-Funded Scholarships reports that affordable dormitory options are available for international students at Russian universities.

Eligibility Criteria

Students aiming for Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD, or Postdoctoral programs can apply if they meet the following criteria:

Educational Background : Applicants must possess the necessary degree for the level they seek (e.g., a bachelor’s degree for Master’s candidates).

: Applicants must possess the necessary degree for the level they seek (e.g., a bachelor’s degree for Master’s candidates). Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English or Russian is required.

Proficiency in English or Russian is required. Documentation: All required documents must be submitted, including transcripts, proof of degrees, and other academic records.

There are no restrictions related to nationality, race, or gender, making this a truly inclusive opportunity for students worldwide.

Application Process and Deadlines

To apply for the scholarship, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Register Online: Create an account on the official Open Doors portal.

2. Submit Your Portfolio: Fill in academic details and upload relevant documents, such as certificates and awards.

3. Take the Olympiad Test: Applicants will compete in an academic Olympiad to demonstrate their expertise.

4. Choose Universities: Select between 1 and 6 participating universities based on academic interests.

Important deadlines for applications are:

Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programs: Apply by November 20, 2024.

Postdoctoral programs: Apply by December 10, 2024.

Fields of Study

Reports inform that the scholarship supports a variety of fields, including:

Computer and Data Science

Business and Management

Politics and International Studies

Chemistry and Materials Science

Clinical Medicine and Public Health

This wide range of subjects allows students to explore various academic interests in a country known for its rich culture and scientific contributions.

The Russian Open Doors Scholarship provides an excellent opportunity for international students seeking quality education in Russia.

With its comprehensive support system, this scholarship aims to attract talented individuals from around the world. Interested candidates are encouraged to prepare their applications ahead of the deadlines to secure a chance to study at esteemed Russian institutions.