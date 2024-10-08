X Empire is a Tap-to-earn crypto project hosted on Telegram and inspired by the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

The project is among the remaining significant Tap to Earn projects left on Telegram powered by the Ton blockchain.

Previously called the Musk Empire, X Empire is your typical tap-to-earn crypto project combining the tested and trusted Tap-to-earn experience with the cutting-edge appeal of cryptocurrency.

X Empire hopes to mirror the success of other Tap to Earn games like Notcoin, $Dogs, and $Catizen that existed before it.

X Empire is hosted on Telegram as a Mini app. The success of Telegram-based crypto projects can be attributed to the massive user base of Telegram.

Telegram has a global userbase of over 950 million people and the integration of crypto projects through Telegram mini-apps has been a leading source of onboarding new people into the crypto industry.

The X Empire airdrop event is slated to happen on October 15 and millions of its players are awaiting the opportunity to receive $XEMP tokens for their efforts.

How does X Empire work?

The major activity in the X Empire ecosystem is Mining. Mining in X Empire is as simple as tapping your game interface to generate in-game currency.

The X Empire player is expected to tap a certain number of times to complete a task. The major task in this ecosystem is mining.

Once a player completes a task the game rewards them with the appropriate amount of In-game currency or $XEMP tokens which they can convert to the native token of the X empire network.

The process of Mining $XEMP is basically tapping your game interface a certain number of times to complete tasks and then receiving $XEMP tokens.

Preparation and Airdrop Details

X Empire players are expected to connect a TON wallet to the X Empire game in preparation for the Airdrop event slated for October 15.

Active players of the crypto game will receive the $XEMP tokens when the airdrop is distributed, and connecting a TON wallet is necessary to fully enjoy the game and its future developments.

While awaiting the Airdrop, X Empire players can increase their income in the game by Referring friends.

When you bring someone new into the X empire project, you get a bonus and the best part is that this bonus scales with more friends you bring on board.

X Empire airdrop event is slated to be held on October 15 and players are expected to receive their $XEMP tokens.

The anticipation around the game is heightened by the fact that the Native tokens of the X Empire will soon be listed on major exchanges,

This enables X Empire players to trade or use their $XEMP tokens within the game or its connected ecosystem.

How to Join

1. X Empire is hosted on Telegram mini apps and can be launched by simply clicking the X Empire Telegram Bot

2. The Bot launches the game interface which is pretty straightforward and engaging. You tap the interface in a particular way to generate in-game currency.

3. Don’t forget to connect your Ton wallet as the Airdrop event approaches

What to Know

X Empire is a crypto project modeled after Elon Musk the world’s richest man. Despite playing down his connection with crypto. Elon Musk was heavily involved in the promotion of Dogecoin in its early days.