The Lagos State Government has announced an attack on officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI, by Nigerian Army personnel during a lawful operation in Yaba on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as KAI officers removed illegal structures built by army personnel along the perimeter fence of Yaba College of Technology, following the expiration of notices served by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to maintain a safe and clean environment.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, shared details of the incident through his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

His statement included a video of a KAI official lying unconscious from a head injury, along with a close-up of another operative’s bloodied head, following the assault by Nigerian Army personnel.

“Earlier today, officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), lawfully engaged in their duties in Yaba, were subjected to an unprovoked attack by personnel of the Nigerian Army under the directive of Major Adebiyi and Captain Gowon,” the commissioner’s statement read in part.

The commissioner’s statement revealed that the KAI operatives were assaulted during the enforcement exercise by Nigerian Army personnel, reportedly acting under the directives of Major Adebiyi and Captain Gowon.

The statement noted that the incident prompted swift intervention from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T. Lagbaja, and the Director of Chaplain Services, Lt. Col. T.E. Ogbonyomi. Their decisive actions restored order and reinforced the principle that military personnel must respect civil authority, allowing KAI officers to continue their duties without further disruption.

The statement highlighted that the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of the Environment, reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards environmental infractions, highlighting its commitment to a cleaner, safer environment for all residents.

The Ministry stressed the importance of adherence to regulations to maintain the city’s health and sanitation standards, reflecting a broader goal of sustainable urban living.

The Lagos State Government condemned the attack on KAI officers, calling it both unwarranted and unacceptable.

Furthermore, the statement noted the Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources expressed gratitude to the army leadership for their swift intervention, which allowed law enforcement officers to resume their duties without further disruptions.

The Lagos State government made it clear that such acts of aggression against officers performing their lawful duties would not be tolerated. It urged all residents, including military personnel, to comply with the state’s environmental regulations.