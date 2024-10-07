The Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved a major milestone in Nigeria, crossing the N700 million mark after spending over two months in cinemas.

This accomplishment makes it only the fifth movie to surpass N700 million in English-speaking West Africa. As of its latest report, the film grossed a total of N700,213,987, with more than 142,000 admissions, according to Nigerian box office data.

Deadpool & Wolverine joins an elite group of films that have reached this significant milestone in the Nigerian box office.

Leading the pack is A Tribe Called Judah by Funke Akindele, which has grossed N1.407 billion, followed by Wakanda Forever with N1.040 billion. In third place is the original Black Panther with N818.1 million, and in fourth place is Spider-Man: No Way Home at N750.2 million.

Since its premiere on July 26, 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine has enjoyed a successful run in Nigerian cinemas. On its first day, it brought in N41.6 million in ticket sales, a figure that excluded preview screenings on Wednesday and Thursday.

The film was projected to earn around N130 million over its opening weekend, but it surpassed those expectations, ultimately grossing N144.1 million between July 26 and July 28, 2024.

What to know

The film, with a production budget of $200 million and an additional $100 million for marketing, has been compared to some of the highest-grossing entries in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Its success in Nigeria reflects the growing demand for superhero films in the region and highlights the continued influence of Marvel’s franchises on global box office performance.

According to Nairametrics, Deadpool & Wolverine earned N299 million locally just a week after hitting N165 million in revenue.

The film’s strong performance was driven by its massive opening weekend, during which it grossed N144.1 million, setting a new benchmark for future releases in the Nigerian market.

Despite earlier projections estimating a N115 million opening weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine exceeded expectations, earning a total of N93.2 million by the end of its first Saturday.

This success has cemented its place as one of the top-grossing films in Nigeria and has established it as a major player in the region’s cinema landscape.

As it continues its run in theatres, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to further increase its box office earnings, showing the demand of the Nigerian market for Hollywood films.