The much-anticipated Marvel blockbuster “Deadpool & Wolverine” which premiered at Nigerian cinemas on Friday, July 26, 2024, has grossed N41.6 million in ticket sales within its first day. This figure, reported by the Nigerian Box Office, excludes Wednesday and Thursday preview screenings.

At this rate, the film is projected to surpass N130 million in ticket sales over its 3-day opening weekend. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which had a production budget of $200 million and an additional $100 million allocated for marketing, aligns with the highest-grossing entries in the Multiverse Saga, including “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The film’s Nigerian premiere took place on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Filmhouse Cinema IMAX Lekki in Lagos. The event was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Omotunde Adebowale-David (Lolo), Denrele Edun, Emmanuel Ikubese, Oluwadollarz, Abayomi Alvin, Elozonam, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Uti Nwachukwu gracing the red carpet.

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” also starring Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen among many others, is currently playing in over 50 markets worldwide. It is poised to break several records.

Global box office performance

The film generated an impressive $96 million on its opening day at the domestic box office, making it the sixth-biggest debut in history and the top opening day haul for an R-rated film. Combined with the $115 million it has already made in overseas markets; the film’s cumulative global earnings now stand at an impressive $211 million.

This performance means “Deadpool & Wolverine” has not only recovered its reported production budget of $200 million but also has a solid chance of surpassing the $400 million mark by Sunday, thanks to excellent audience response and solid reviews. The film’s success is a testament to the enduring popularity of its characters and the skilled performances of its lead actors, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The first “Deadpool” film reportedly had a budget of $58 million, opening with $132 million in its debut weekend at the domestic box office and concluding with just over $780 million globally. In contrast, “Deadpool 2” (2018) grossed $125 million in its domestic debut and generated over $786 million worldwide, far exceeding its $110 million budget. These films solidified Ryan Reynolds’ status as a leading movie star after a decade of ups and downs in his career.

Hugh Jackman, who has been synonymous with Wolverine for over two decades, declared he was done playing the character after 2017’s emotional swan song “Logan,” which generated over $600 million globally. However, the unique opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) brought him back for another round, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is a significant addition to the Marvel franchise, combining humor, action, and star power to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience. With its record-breaking debut and positive reception, the film is set to become one of the biggest hits of the year, continuing the legacy of its beloved characters and paving the way for future adventures in the MCU.