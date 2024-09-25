The Lagos State Government has sealed several establishments across the state, including churches and hotels, specifically in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, as part of enforcement drives aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental laws and safeguarding public health.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Wednesday shut down facilities such as Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites.

Confirming the enforcement actions via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that these establishments were found guilty of violating environmental regulations despite multiple warnings from LASEPA.

In a decisive step towards tackling noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) @LasepaOfficial today sealed off multiple establishments across various parts of Lagos State.

“The enforcement operation, which targeted locations in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and protect public health.

“Among the closed establishments are Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites,” the statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted that businesses disregarding environmental laws pose a significant risk to public health and hinder the government’s mission to create a sustainable and livable environment for Lagos residents. Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, the General Manager of LASEPA, reaffirmed that similar enforcement actions will persist until there is widespread compliance with the regulations across the state.

What you should know

In recent months, the Lagos State government has sealed several establishments for contravening environmental laws and public health standards.

Among these are major markets like Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo, which were temporarily closed and allowed to reopen only after meeting the government’s stringent sanitary and environmental requirements.

In addition to markets, various business establishments, including fast food outlets, hotels, and restaurants, have also faced closures for failing to comply with sanitary regulations. Recently, Cravings & More, a fast food outlet along Egbeda-Idimu Road, was sealed for discharging waste into public drains after multiple public complaints.

The Lagos State government has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to intensifying efforts to ensure strict compliance with environmental laws by residents and businesses alike.