The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) maintained its upward momentum on Wednesday, closing at 98,987.42—an increase of 418.83 points or 0.42% from the previous day.

Large-cap stocks such as SEPLAT and FLOURMILL each surged over 9%, while banking stocks dominated the market volume.

A total of 603 million shares were traded, down 20% from 762 million on the prior trading day, at N12.5 billion market value.

SEPLAT was the top performer, climbing 10%, with FLOURMILL closely following suit with the same gain. On the other hand, MULTIVERSE led the losses, dropping 9.90%, while CAVERTON and MANSARD fell by 9.86% and 6.78%, respectively.

Market Snapshot

Current ASI: 98,987.42 points

Previous ASI: 98,568.59 points Day Change: +0.42% Year-to-Date Performance: +32.38% Volume Traded: 603 million shares

Deals: 9,723

Top 5 Gainers

SEPLAT: up 10.00% to N4103.10

FLOURMILL: up 10.00% to N60.50 ELLAHLAKES: up 9.97% to N4.08 HONYFLOUR: up 9.87% to N5.01

ABCTRANS: up 9.57% to N1.26

Top 5 losers

MULTIVERSE: down 9.90% to N 9.10

CAVERTON: down 9.86% to N 3.29 MANSARD: down 6.78% to N 5.50 FBNH: down 6.45 % to N 29.00

FIDELITYBK: down 6.40% to N 15.35

Trading Volume

On the day, trading volume reached 603.30 million shares, a decline from the 763.00 million shares recorded on Friday.

FIDELITY led the way with 121 million shares exchanged, followed closely by FBNH with 108.7 million shares.

Other notable transactions included TRANSCORP at 82.5 million shares, UBA with 41.9 million shares, and MANSARD, which saw 24.6 million shares change hands.

Trading Value

In terms of trading value, FBNH topped the list, amassing N3.45 billion in transactions. FIDELITYBK followed closely, contributing N2.06 billion to the total trading value.

Significant trading values were also recorded by UBA at N1.08 billion, TRANSCORP with N919.9 million, and ZENITHBANK at N793.8 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Large-cap stocks such as Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, Geregu Power, Seplat Energy, and Transcorp Power demonstrated stability in their performance.

Seplat Energy and Oando saw gains of 10.00% and 4.17%, respectively.

For FUGAZ, FBNH experienced a decline of 6.45%.

While UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK posted modest gains of 3.94%, 0.85%, 0.78%, and 0.27%, respectively.

Outlook

The index is poised to close above the 99,000-resistance level as it continues its bullish trend, driven by positive price movements and robust trading volume in the banking and oil & gas sectors.