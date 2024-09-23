The Lagos State Government has officially launched the E-Call Up System on Monday, September 23, 2024, to effectively manage truck movements in the Lekki-Epe corridor and alleviate congestion caused by articulated trucks.

This system is anticipated to streamline traffic flow, reduce waiting times, and enhance logistics within the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Today’s launch of the E-Call Up System follows the earlier postponement of the initial rollout, which was scheduled for August 1, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Monday via his official X (formerly Twitter).

The statement also noted that the E-Call Up System serves as a sustainable, technology-driven solution designed to optimize truck scheduling and coordination, significantly improving transportation efficiency in the area.

“To avert severe congestion by articulated truck and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor, the Lagos State Government has commenced the E-Call Up System for managing truck movements within the axis from today 23rd September 2024.

“The E-Call Up system is a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe corridor,” the statement read in part.

The statement also noted that the E-Call Up System will ease movement of people by reducing traffic congestion and improving access to jobs and services, while promoting economic growth by enhancing logistics efficiency and stimulating business activities in the region.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government announced in July 2024 its plans to launch an electronic call-up (e-call-up) system designed to manage articulated truck movements along the Lekki-Epe corridor, which was initially set for implementation on August 1.

However, the launch was postponed just days before the planned rollout to ensure a seamless implementation process. September 23, 2024, was subsequently chosen as the new launch date.

This e-call-up system is anticipated to effectively manage traffic and prevent a recurrence of the chronic gridlock that has plagued the Apapa-Tin Can corridor due to the influx of trucks.

According to previously disclosed information, the system will regulate truck movements through five designated holding parks: Hog Marketing Limited in Okorisan, Epe; Nilmage Two4Seven in Poka, Epe; Goldspeed Freight Agency Ltd. opposite Dangote Refinery; Diamond Star Ports and Terminal Ltd. in Abule Panu; and Tal Concept Ltd. at HFP Brick Industry along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

In addition to these measures, a ban on truck movements during peak hours—specifically from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.—will be enforced, with compliance monitored by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Taskforce, and the Police, ensuring a more organized traffic flow in the region.