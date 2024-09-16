The Lagos State Government has sealed Cravings & More, a fast food outlet along Egbeda-Idimu road, for discharging waste into public drains, following multiple public complaints.

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) carried out the closure after discovering the restaurant’s illegal disposal of fats and oils into the drainage system, leading to clogged drains, a proliferation of maggots and houseflies, and foul odours, which posed health risks to the surrounding community.

This action was disclosed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) @lswmomedia today Monday,16th September 2024, after a public complaint, sealed off Cravings & More, a fast food outlet along Egbeda-Idimu road for illegal discharge of fats and oil from their kitchen into the public drainage system.

“The unwholesome sanitation practices of the restaurant has led to the clogging of the drainage system, causing massive proliferation of maggot and houseflies as well as the emission of foul odour causing discomfort and health hazard to the entire community,” Wahab’s tweet read in part.

The post further highlighted the Lagos State Government’s dedication to maintaining strict sanitation and hygiene standards throughout the state.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has, in recent months, ramped up enforcement efforts across the state to ensure that businesses, including fast food outlets, restaurants, and markets, strictly comply with sanitation, hygiene, and noise pollution regulations.

These drives are part of a broader initiative to maintain public health standards and protect the quality of life for Lagos residents, particularly in residential areas.

On September 15, 2024, the government sealed Donald Fast Foods, located on Adebayo Doherty Street in Lekki Phase 1 and owned by popular businessman Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, citing noise pollution in the residential neighbourhood and other environmental violations.

This action followed multiple warnings and was part of an ongoing crackdown on establishments that disrupt public order.

Similarly, in May 2024, the Lagos State Government temporarily shut down The Bay Lounge, also in Lekki, for environmental violations.

Other establishments, including major markets like Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo, have also faced temporary closures over non-compliance with sanitary regulations.

These markets were only allowed to reopen after meeting the stringent environmental and hygiene standards set by the government, underscoring the state’s commitment to upholding public health and safety.