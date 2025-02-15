The Lagos State Government has reopened the Gorodom/Ebutte Ero Market after a two-week closure over environmental infractions.

The market was shut to enforce sanitation standards, following the sealing of Ebute-Ero Market Block N for illegally channeling sewage into public drains and building a septic tank on a walkway.

The reopening was announced via an X (formerly Twitter) post by the Lagos State Environment Update account on Saturday, which Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab shared, confirming its authenticity.

“Lagos State government announced the re-opening of Gorodom/Ebutte Ero market after 2 weeks shutdown over environmental infractions,” the post read.

A video clip accompanying the post showed Tokunbo Wahab addressing marketers, stressing that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had no intention of causing unnecessary hardship for Lagosians. He explained that the market’s closure was necessary to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.

Wahab emphasized that the government took decisive action to tackle waste disposal and hygiene concerns, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy marketplace. He acknowledged that traders had made significant improvements in meeting environmental standards, which warranted the market’s reopening after the necessary corrective measures were implemented.

He further urged market leaders to uphold all agreed sanitation measures, especially with the rainy season approaching, and warned that the government would sustain strict enforcement to ensure continued compliance. Wahab reiterated that maintaining proper hygiene in public markets was crucial to preventing health hazards and ensuring a safer environment for both traders and consumers.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to curb environmental violations by shutting down establishments that fail to meet public health and safety standards.

Markets have been a key focus of this enforcement drive, with authorities ensuring strict compliance with the state’s environmental laws.

In recent months, several markets—including Idera Market in Oshodi, Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo—have been shut down due to sanitation violations. These markets were only reopened after meeting the required environmental guidelines.

These actions are part of a broader initiative to maintain a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for all residents.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized the importance of these enforcement measures, highlighting their role in safeguarding public health and ensuring adherence to environmental regulations.

With ongoing and future operations, the government aims to uphold accountability across all sectors, making it clear that violations will be met with decisive action.

The Environmental Management and Protection Law (EMPL) 2017 provides the legal foundation for these measures, empowering the government to enforce stringent standards, hold offenders accountable, and prioritize public health and sustainability.