The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Counter Terrorism Centre to address the distribution of counterfeit drugs linked to terrorism and violent extremism.

The agreement, announced by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, noting that the MoU forms part of a broader National Action Plan aimed at preventing the misuse of medicines and hazardous chemicals.

“This MoU is significant in reducing deaths among our youth, as it ensures that potential chemical threats that could harm lives are adequately managed.

“It will also prevent the use of hazardous chemicals by non-state actors for the development of weapons of mass destruction,” she added.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre, under the Office of the National Security Adviser, will play a crucial role in this partnership. According to its National Coordinator, Maj.-Gen. Adamu-Garba Laka, the MoU underscores a commitment to shared goals and mutual support. “This MoU represents our dedication to leveraging both agencies’ expertise, resources, and capabilities to strengthen our response to terrorism,” he said.

Laka further explained that the partnership aims to enhance information sharing, intelligence cooperation, and capacity building between the agencies. “By combining our efforts and forging a united front against terrorism, we are better equipped to confront this multifaceted challenge and uphold the safety and security of our country,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that NAFDAC launched the ‘NAFDAC Green Book,’ a comprehensive database containing details of over 6,400 registered pharmaceutical products in January this year.

This initiative allows consumers to easily verify the authenticity of drugs using their mobile phones, reinforcing transparency and consumer safety.

The agency also recently destroyed counterfeit products worth N16 billion to fight the spread of fake drugs. Furthermore, the World Health Organisation has prequalified NAFDAC’s Central Drug Control Laboratory in Yaba, Lagos, marking a significant achievement for Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.

In May, Plateau State took a major step towards combating counterfeit drugs by unveiling a N590 million drugs and commodities warehouse to serve as a key storage centre for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, ensuring their quality and authenticity before they are distributed.

Despite the economic challenges contributing to the rise of fake drugs, NAFDAC remains optimistic about the future, aiming to increase local manufacturing capacity to 70%.