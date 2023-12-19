The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring drug safety in Nigeria by unveiling a comprehensive database of registered and certified drugs for sale and distribution.

Termed the ‘NAFDAC Green Book,’ the database includes information on 6,432 registered pharmaceutical products, aiming to empower the public to verify the authenticity of drugs through easy online access.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, disclosed the launch during a media parley, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to eradicating the sale and consumption of unwholesome pharmaceutical products.

In line with this commitment, NAFDAC’s enforcement directorate executed the destruction of 135 truckloads of fake, counterfeit, and spurious products, along with damaged or expired products voluntarily submitted by stakeholders. The estimated street value of the destroyed products reached about N16 billion.

What you should know

Adeyeye highlighted that the ‘NAFDAC Green Book’ would be accessible to the public from January next year, allowing individuals to use their Android mobile phones to verify any drug of their choice.

The move is a strategic effort to enhance transparency and promote consumer safety in the pharmaceutical sector.

Providing an update on recent achievements, Adeyeye mentioned the prequalification of the Central Drug Control Laboratory (CDCL) in Yaba, Lagos State, by the World Health Organisation.

The laboratory, constructed by NAFDAC for N4.5 billion, represents a significant milestone in the nation’s quest for drug safety and local manufacturing capacity.

The Director General also shed light on the agency’s relentless efforts in combating the sale of adulterated pharmaceutical products. The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate carried out joint inspection, seizure, and destruction exercises across various states.

Adeyeye attributed the surge in fake drugs to the challenging economic climate, fostering the production and sale of substandard products.

However, she expressed optimism about Nigeria’s achievements, noting a 35 per cent local manufacturing capacity for essential drugs.

With the prequalification of the Yaba laboratory and ongoing efforts to attain WHO Maturity Level 4, Adeyeye anticipates a significant boost in local manufacturing capacity for pharmaceutical products.

Despite these achievements, NAFDAC faces challenges in the digitalization of its processes, prompting the agency to seek assistance from developed countries.

Adeyeye also revealed plans to phase out the production and sale of alcohol in sachets by January 2024. Acknowledging the need for increased staffing and ongoing training initiatives, NAFDAC remains steadfast in maintaining high standards and safeguarding public health.