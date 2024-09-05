Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry is on a transformative path, with plans to elevate local drug production to 70%.

This was announced by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), at the 7th Nigeria Pharma Manufacturers’ EXPO in Lagos.

At the event, organized by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) and GPE EXPO PVT. LTD., Adeyeye revealed that local drug production has already surpassed 30% and is approaching 40%.

“Our goal is to increase local manufacturing to 70% while limiting importation to 10%. This shift will secure a more resilient and self-sufficient pharmaceutical sector.”

She emphasized that reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines is critical for ensuring drug security, quality, and affordability for Nigerians.

WHO pre-qualification for antimalarial drugs

Adeyeye stated that Swiss Pharma Nigeria Ltd’s antimalarial drugs have been added to the World Health Organisation’s list of pre-qualified medicines.

This makes Swiss Pharma the first indigenous manufacturer in Nigeria and West and Central Africa to have two of its products included.

NAFDAC’s technical support was instrumental in this success, facilitating WHO’s inspection and review processes. “This is a pivotal moment for our industry, we expect more local products to gain pre-qualification, reinforcing the strength of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector,’’ Adeyeye said.

What you should know

NAFDAC has identified a critical issue within Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector with over 50% of certificates for imported pharmaceutical products being counterfeit.

This widespread problem with fake certificates endangers public health by allowing substandard and falsified medicines to enter the market, which jeopardizes efforts to ensure safe and affordable medication and undermines the broader goal of universal health coverage..

In a measure to combat inflation and alleviate economic pressures on citizens, the Federal Government may have set in motion a plan to suspend the payment of import duties on staple food items, drugs, and other essential goods for six months.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has also advocated for an executive order to eliminate duties on pharmaceutical imports given the high costs of pharmaceuticals and other essential products, which can be a significant burden on households,

Strengthening local pharmaceutical production is crucial for tackling inflation and supply chain issues.

By increasing domestic drug production, Nigeria can reduce its reliance on imports, mitigate supply disruptions, and stabilize prices. Effective fiscal policies are needed to support this growth and stabilize the economy.