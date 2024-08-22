New Zealand announced recently, that in the near future, young migrants aged 17 to 24 who are awaiting the outcome of their family residence applications will be eligible to work part-time.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford announced this update through a recent report from TravelBiz.

The report provided that the New Zealand government introduced this opportunity for those waiting for family residence approval; allowing them to work part-time.

The policy, set to take effect in October, is designed to allow migrant school leavers to contribute more actively to the country’s economy with an added aim to provide young migrants and their families with greater financial security and opportunities to contribute to New Zealand society.

A Means For The Future

This initiative is intended to help these individuals support themselves and gain work experience while their applications are processed.

“Many young migrants find themselves in limbo, unable to work while they wait for their family residence applications to be processed,” Stanford explained. “This is a crucial period in their lives, and we want to ensure they can live meaningful lives in New Zealand while contributing to the community.”

Further reports indicate that Immigration New Zealand will release detailed guidelines on how to apply for these work rights by August 30, with the new policy taking effect by the end of October.

Eligibility Criteria

New Zealand supplies that to qualify for these new work rights, young migrants must meet the following criteria:

Be an applicant on a lodged skilled residence visa or Dependent Child Residence Visa application.

Hold an eligible visitor visa as a dependent child of a Work Visa holder or a New Zealand citizen/resident.

Be aged 17 and have completed high school, or aged 18 to 24.

Furthermore, eligible migrants will be allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during the school year and up to 40 hours per week during the summer holiday period. This aligns with the work rights available to Year 12 and 13 students with a Dependent Child Student Visa.

What to Know

This policy change is part of a broader work programme aimed at creating a more effective immigration system. “Getting our immigration settings right is critical to this Government’s plan to rebuild the economy,” Stanford noted.

As New Zealand continues to refine its immigration policies, these adjustments open up significant possibilities that inspire relief and would in turn enable young migrants to contribute significantly to the economic and social construct of the country.