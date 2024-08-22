Cristiano Ronaldo, the global football icon’s launch of his YouTube channel has set a new benchmark, with 17.1 million subscribers and counting within just 24 hours—as at the time of this publication.

Ronaldo, who announced the channel on Wednesday afternoon, saw an initial surge of 10 million subscribers in under 12 hours.

This is even more striking when compared to the pace of other popular YouTubers; for instance, it took YouTube sensation MrBeast 132 days to reach a similar milestone.

The channel, which already hosts 19 videos, offers a glimpse into Ronaldo’s life beyond the football pitch. The content prominently features his family, including his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The most popular video to date, titled “Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?”, showcases this personal aspect, which seems to resonate deeply with his audience.

What to know

Ronaldo’s YouTube channel broke records from the outset, gaining one million followers within 90 minutes of its launch—a world record for the fastest accumulation of subscribers in such a short time. By Thursday, the subscriber count had risen to an impressive 16.7 million, a clear indication of Ronaldo’s broad appeal across diverse demographics.

The channel’s followers, dubbed “SIUUUbscribers” after Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuuuu” goal celebration, have contributed to making it one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels globally.

However, the success of Ronaldo’s YouTube venture comes at a time when his on-field performance has faced challenges. Approaching his 40th birthday in February, Ronaldo’s tenure at Saudi club Al-Nassr has been marked by frustration over poor results and a lack of trophies. His disappointment was palpable when he refused to accept the Saudi Super Cup silver medal after a 4-1 defeat to Al-Hilal. Despite these setbacks, Ronaldo continues to thrive off the pitch, particularly in Riyadh, where his passion for other interests is evident in his latest digital project.

The content on Ronaldo’s channel reflects his diverse interests, with videos exploring debates on topics such as Rafael Nadal versus Novak Djokovic, and Boxing versus UFC, catering to a wide range of sports enthusiasts.

Ronaldo’s digital dominance is further evidenced by his staggering social media presence. With 636 million followers on Instagram, 107 million on Facebook, and 112.6 million on X (formerly Twitter), he remains one of the most influential figures across all platforms. His digital reach, coupled with his YouTube success, solidifies his standing as a preeminent figure in global media.

What this means for Cristiano Ronaldo’s networth

Financially, the YouTube channel could significantly impact Ronaldo’s already substantial earnings. With YouTube paying creators between $2 to $12 per 1,000 views, Ronaldo could potentially earn millions from ad revenue alone, joining the ranks of top YouTubers like MrBeast. This new revenue stream adds to his estimated $260 million fortune, as reported by Forbes in March 2024.

In addition to his digital ventures, Ronaldo’s wealth is bolstered by a lifetime deal with Nike, and his CR7-branded businesses, which include clothing, accessories, hotels, and gyms. His contract with Al-Nassr alone is valued at $200 million per season, further solidifying his position as one of the highest-earning athletes globally.

Ronaldo’s transition from the football pitch to digital platforms marks a significant shift, showcasing his ability to leverage his brand across various domains. As he continues to break records both on and off the field, Ronaldo remains a formidable force in the world of sports and beyond.