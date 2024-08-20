The Lagos State Government has announced a night traffic diversion on the Sura Ramp inward Osborne, scheduled from 10:00 PM on Wednesday, 21st August 2024, to 4:00 AM on Thursday, 22nd August 2024, to facilitate asphalt laying.

This information was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday by Oluwaseun Osiyemi of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

The statement emphasized that the Lagos State Government is urging motorists to be patient, as the diversion is part of a broader traffic management plan essential for ensuring long-term road improvements.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a night traffic diversion plan on Sura Ramp inward Osborne to facilitate the asphaltic laying of the section of the road.

“The repair is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 21st August 2024, between the hours of 10:00 pm and 4:00 am of Thursday, 22nd August 2024,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Motorists are implored to be patient as the diversion is part of the traffic management plans for the ongoing rehabilitation works and asphalt pavement of the road section.”

The statement also conveyed the Lagos State Government’s appreciation for the patience and understanding of all road users as these crucial infrastructure improvements are implemented.

Traffic diversion plan for upcoming road repairs

To effectively manage traffic flow in the affected area during the upcoming road repair works, specific diversions have been implemented to minimize disruption.

The statement advised that motorists approaching from the Third Mainland Bridge will be unable to make a right turn to access Osborne Road. Instead, they will be directed to continue straight towards Obalende or Onikan, allowing them to proceed with their journeys along alternative routes.

Similarly, drivers coming from the Sura area will be unable to access the ramp leading to Osborne Road. Instead, these motorists will be required to turn right, connecting directly to Onikan, where they can continue on their intended routes without significant detours.

This traffic management plan is designed to minimize inconvenience while ensuring a smooth flow of traffic throughout the repair period.

What you should know

Over the past few months, the Lagos State Government has undertaken several road rehabilitation projects across the state to improve critical infrastructure. These efforts often required traffic diversions during the rehabilitation period.

For instance, the government completed asphalt pavement from Osborne/Dolphin Estate to Sura via the Adeniji Adele Link Bridge between July 27 and July 29, 2024.

Additionally, the ongoing expansion of joints and asphalt pavement on the Odo-Iya Alaro Bridge—a vital link between Ikorodu, Surulere, and the Third Mainland Bridge—prompted the announcement of a 90-day maintenance plan in July 2024.

During the rehabilitation of the Odo-Iya Alaro Bridge, the following alternative routes have been provided for motorists:

Travellers from Maryland/Yaba to Ojota will be diverted into a counter-flow lane inbound Maryland, while those heading from Ojota to Yaba will continue on the same lane.

Motorists from Berger, Magodo, and Tollgate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway should use the Alapere/Ogudu axis towards Gbagada/Anthony Oke Bridge to access Ikorodu Road.

Drivers from Ikeja, Oregun, and Kudirat Abiola Way should take the Opebi Link Bridge to connect to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, heading towards Sheraton and Maryland to reach Ikorodu Road.

Motorists from Jibowu should use the Ikorodu Road Service Lane by Mobil Fuel Station/Bertola Engineering to reach the Gbagada/Ogudu axis.

For trips to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger, and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, take Maryland to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, linking Sheraton/Opebi to Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Way, and continue via Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

Alternatively, after using the Opebi Link Bridge, motorists can travel through Kudirat Abiola Way to Ikosi Road, connect to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue/7up, and then Nurudeen Olowopopo Road to reach their destinations.