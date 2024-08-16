Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun is next in line to take on one of Nigeria’s most prestigious judicial roles, following her recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria.

As Justice Olukayode Ariwoola prepares to step down on August 22, 2024, the 66-year-old Justice Kekere-Ekun will soon be appointed as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria subject to confirmation by the Senate.

This development, announced via an NJC statement on August 15, 2024, marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s judiciary.

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s extensive legal career, spanning from the early 1980s to her recent tenure as a Supreme Court Justice, positions her as a highly qualified leader for the nation’s judiciary.

Kudirat Kekere Ekun’s profile

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has had an illustrious career she was born on May 7, 1958, in London, United Kingdom, and began her education in private primary schools before attending Queen’s College, Lagos in 1970.

This school, renowned as the premier Federal Government College for girls at the time, set the stage for her future academic excellence.

In 1977, she embarked on her legal studies at the University of Lagos, where she earned her LL.B degree in 1980. The following year, she attended the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in July 1981.

Her early legal career began with a compulsory National Youth Service assignment at the Ministry of Justice in Benin City, Bendel State (now Edo State).

Her pursuit of higher education took her to the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she obtained a master’s degree in law in 1983.

From Private Practice to the Bench

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s legal journey began in private practice from 1985 to 1989, before she was appointed a Senior Magistrate Grade II in the Lagos State Judiciary in December 1989.

Her ascent in the judiciary continued when she was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State on July 19, 1996.

During this period, she also served as Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, Lagos, from November 1996 to May 1999, where she dealt with some of the most challenging criminal cases of the time.

Hon. Justice Kekere-ekun was elevated to the Court of Appeal on 22nd September 2004.

She served as a member of the Court of Appeal ICT Committee from June 2011 to July 2013, where she contributed to enhancing the court’s technological capabilities.

She also served as presiding Justice of two Divisions of the Court (Makurdi & Akure) in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Over the years, she has participated in various professional development courses and seminars both within Nigeria and internationally.

Notable among these are the Case Management and Court Administration Training Workshop organized by the National Centre for State Courts in June 2001, an ICT Training Course on Information Technology Infrastructure Library held in Dubai, UAE in July 2012, and the 34th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime at Cambridge University, UK, in September 2016.

Kekere-Ekun played a pivotal role as the lead judge in one of the most controversial judgments in Nigeria’s post-independence history. In January 2020, she delivered the judgment in the case that declared Hope Uzodinma as the lawful governor of Imo State.

The decision was based on the claim that results from 388 polling units, where Uzodinma was leading, had not been included in the original count.

On June 8, 2013, Justice Kekere-Ekun reached a milestone when she was promoted to the Supreme Court of Nigeria as the fifth female Justice of the Court. Her appointment marked her as one of the youngest women ever to hold this esteemed position.

Beyond her judicial responsibilities, Justice Kekere-Ekun is a prominent figure in the global legal community. She is a life Bencher and a member of several professional organizations.

Notably, she is an active member of the International Association of Women Judges, where she currently serves as President, advocating for gender equality and the empowerment of women in the judiciary.