The National Judicial Council(NJC) presided over by the outgoing Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointment as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria.
This was disclosed in a statement published on the NJC website on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
This is coming as Olukayode Ariwoola will formally bow out of office on 22 August 2024.
Other recommendations
Apart from the new CJN recommendation, the council as also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and President.
The shortlisted appointees are as follows:
CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA
- Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE
- Olawoyin Ibijoke Olabisi
- Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho
- Folorunsho, Oba Muritala
- Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo
- Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike
- Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan
ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE
- Zubairu Murtala Ja’afaru
FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE
- Kor Vincent Tersoo
- Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna
- Adagba Nguhemen Julie
- Tor, Damian Tersugh
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE
- Onche Ogah Inalegwu
- Igba Theophilus Terhile
EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE
- Onyiri Frank
- Ugoji Victor Chinedum
- Obomanu, Godswill Vidal
- Oguguo Rita Chituru
- Fubara Alatuwo Elkanah
- Kokpan Bariyima Sylvester
- Obu Ibietela Innocent Madighi
- Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE
- Daomi Williams Adebisi
- Fabuluje Adewumi William
- Ogunwumiju Mobayonle Idowu
- Demehin-Ogunbayo Inumidun Happiness
- Kpemi Ojufisintei Justinah
- Adegoroye Olufunke Adeola
ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA
- Muhammad, Lawal Munir
All recommended candidates will be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations by the President and their respective State Governors.
