The National Judicial Council(NJC) presided over by the outgoing Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointment as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the NJC website on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

This is coming as Olukayode Ariwoola will formally bow out of office on 22 August 2024.

Other recommendations

Apart from the new CJN recommendation, the council as also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and President.

The shortlisted appointees are as follows:

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA

Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE

Olawoyin Ibijoke Olabisi

Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho

Fatimah Funsho Folorunsho, Oba Muritala

Oba Muritala Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo

Yusuf Adebayo Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike

Oluwatosin Adenike Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan

ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE

Zubairu Murtala Ja’afaru

FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE

Kor Vincent Tersoo

Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna

Adagba Nguhemen Julie

Tor, Damian Tersugh

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE

Onche Ogah Inalegwu

Igba Theophilus Terhile

EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE

Onyiri Frank

Ugoji Victor Chinedum

Obomanu, Godswill Vidal

Oguguo Rita Chituru

Fubara Alatuwo Elkanah

Kokpan Bariyima Sylvester

Obu Ibietela Innocent Madighi

Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE

Daomi Williams Adebisi

Fabuluje Adewumi William

Ogunwumiju Mobayonle Idowu

Demehin-Ogunbayo Inumidun Happiness

Kpemi Ojufisintei Justinah

Adegoroye Olufunke Adeola

ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA

Muhammad, Lawal Munir

All recommended candidates will be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations by the President and their respective State Governors.