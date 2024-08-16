The Federal Government has heightened monitoring and screening procedures at all entry points in response to the growing threat of MPox, formerly known as monkeypox.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, detailed these measures in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media and External Relations, Mr. Tashikalmah Hallah in Abuja.

In a statement, Prof. Pate explained, “This Mpox Clade 1 strain has caused fatalities in up to 10 percent of individuals who have fallen ill in previous outbreaks. Our goal is to mitigate its impact using measures similar to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The government has implemented a new mandate requiring all travelers to complete an online health declaration form before entering the country.

Additionally, infectious disease centres have been activated in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Director General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris NCDC in a report by Channels also stated that NCDC is intensifying surveillance across Nigeria to swiftly detect and respond to any new cases.

According to Idris, the NCDC all port health services across all 5 international airports, 10 seaports, and 51 land/foot crossing borders are on high alert.

He added that some states have also been put on high alert including Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Rivers, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, Adamawa,Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Backstory

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years due to a severe outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has spread to neighboring countries.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated international response, citing the rapid spread of a new mpox strain and its potential to affect more regions.

In response, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has declared a continental public health emergency and plans to deploy 23 million vaccine doses in 2024, starting with 10 million next year.

The WHO has also allocated $1 million for emergency response efforts, with a total funding requirement of $15 million to enhance surveillance and preparedness. Two vaccines for mpox are set for distribution through Gavi and UNICEF.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced its comprehensive strategy to tackle the spread of Mpox with the deployment of 23 million vaccine doses in 2024.