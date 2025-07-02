Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, saw his net worth climb by $6.9billion, following a nearly 5.7% rise in LVMH shares that closed at €469.05.

Arnault’s real-time fortune now stands at $145.6 billion, placing him seventh among the world’s wealthiest individuals, according to the Forbes Real Time billionaire estimates.

The rise is due to Goldman’s decision to add LVMH to its European Conviction Buy list, arguing that investors should look through second-quarter softness and calling LVMH “a clear winner in the next luxury upcycle.”

LVMH has been struggling due to the weak economy in China and uncertainty around the trade situation.

Under Arnault’s leadership, the Paris-based conglomerate has grown into the world’s largest luxury group, overseeing a portfolio of 75 high-end fashion, jewelry, wine, and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Sephora, and Dom Pérignon.

Arnault, 76, has spent decades meticulously building LVMH into a symbol of modern luxury. A pivotal moment came in 1984, when he used $15 million from his father’s construction business to acquire Christian Dior. That early bet launched a career that would eventually define the luxury goods market across continents and generations.

What to know

In 2021, LVMH made headlines with its $15.8 billion acquisition of American jeweler Tiffany & Co., widely considered the largest luxury brand acquisition in history. Since then, Arnault has doubled down on expanding LVMH’s footprint in both established and emerging markets, while simultaneously investing in digital transformation and exclusive experiences for ultra-high-net-worth consumers.

His holding company, Agache, also operates Aglaé Ventures, a venture capital arm with investments in global tech powerhouses including Netflix and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. These strategic bets reflect Arnault’s long-standing belief that the future of luxury lies not only in heritage but in innovation.

The billionaire patriarch has also kept his empire close to home. All five of his children work at various LVMH brands, and in 2022, Arnault proposed a structural reorganization of Agache, converting it into a limited partnership. The move, widely seen as a succession plan, ensures that control of the empire remains firmly within the family for decades to come.

More insight

LVMH has also taken a prominent cultural role in France. It was the lead sponsor of the 2024 Paris Olympics and, along with Arnault personally, contributed €200 million to the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which reopened to the public in December 2024, five years after a devastating fire.

Monday’s market rally was driven in part by a broader rebound in European equities and positive signs from LVMH’s quarterly retail data, which showed resilient demand across Asia and North America. Analysts point to the company’s strong brand equity and its ability to retain pricing power even amid global economic uncertainty.