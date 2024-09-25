U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged $500 million to African countries for the prevention and response to mpox, donates one million doses of the mpox vaccine.

The announcement was made during his farewell address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Along with financial aid, Biden also pledged to donate one million doses of the mpox vaccine.

In his address to world leaders, Biden emphasized the urgency of preventing the spread of mpox across Africa and urged U.S. allies to follow suit. He said, “Now we call on our partners to match our pledge and make this a billion-dollar commitment to the people of Africa.”

Global challenges

In his address, Biden touched upon several ongoing global crises, including the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan. He noted the importance of continued international support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. “We must not let up on our support for Ukraine,” he stressed. On the escalating violence in Gaza, Biden urged world leaders to work toward de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, Biden called for urgent action from UN members to halt the conflict. “The world needs to stop arming the generals. To speak with one voice and tell them, ‘Stop tearing your country apart. Stop blocking aid to the Sudanese people. End this war now,’” he said, underlining the necessity for unified global intervention.

Biden reiterated his commitment to democracy, which he described as the cornerstone of his presidency. He encouraged global leaders to prioritize their people’s well-being, asserting that “The future will be won by those who unleash the full potential of their people to breathe free, to think freely, to innovate, to educate, to live and love openly, without fear.”

What you should know

The U.S. government had made some donations through USAID, the government donated 10,000 doses of the mpox vaccine to Nigeria last month to tackle its ongoing mpox outbreak.

The vaccine, consisting of a two-dose primary series for those who have never received the smallpox vaccine and a single booster for previously vaccinated individuals, will primarily be administered in states with the highest mpox burden—Bayelsa, Edo, Cross River, Lagos, and Rivers.

This donation complements Nigeria’s current public health efforts and reflects a wider U.S. commitment to supporting Africa, as seen in President Joe Biden’s recent pledge to provide $500 million and one million doses of the mpox vaccine to African nations.

Germany announced it will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stock to African countries affected by the virus outbreak. The donation comes from Germany’s stockpile of 117,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, procured in 2022.