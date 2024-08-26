Germany announced on Monday that it would donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to African countries grappling with a severe outbreak of the virus.

This contribution aims to help contain the mpox outbreak in the short term and support the affected countries in managing the crisis more effectively, according to a government spokesperson.

Germany’s donation is part of a broader strategy to assist the World Health Organization (WHO) in combating the spread of mpox. The government also plans to provide the WHO with flexible financial resources through various instruments and support its partners in Africa via the GAVI vaccination alliance, further underscoring its commitment to global health, Reuters first reported.

Germany currently has a stockpile of approximately 117,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which was procured in 2022 and is being maintained by the German army. The defense ministry has indicated that a minimal reserve will be kept to protect traveling officials and personnel. Decisions on whether to reorder vaccines will be made separately, depending on future needs.

The WHO has declared mpox a global public health emergency following a substantial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that has now spread to neighboring countries. A newly identified variant of the virus, known as clade Ib, has heightened concerns due to its rapid transmission rate.

Efforts are being made to ensure the vaccines reach the affected regions as swiftly as possible. According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, the primary focus is on the DRC, with additional shipments planned for Burundi and other neighboring countries in East Africa, where the outbreak has also taken hold.

The mpox crisis has been exacerbated by the ongoing humanitarian situation in Sudan, where deteriorating conditions have led to an increase in cholera infections, with nearly 600 cases reported since July. This intersection of multiple health emergencies highlights the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to address both immediate and long-term public health challenges in the region.

What to know

About three weeks ago, Nairametrics reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) released $1 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to bolster Mpox response efforts across Africa.

The funds are aimed at supporting countries in containing the outbreak and preventing further spread of the virus. WHO officials have indicated that additional financial resources will be released in the coming days as part of a sustained effort to manage and mitigate the crisis.

The timely intervention by WHO comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported a significant decline in both suspected and confirmed Mpox cases in the country over the past month.

In an update on its official website, the NCDC highlighted a marked reduction in reported cases. According to the latest data, 51 new suspected cases of Mpox were recorded between epidemiological weeks 29 to 32 of 2024. This figure represents a sharp decline from the 102 cases reported during the previous four weeks, from weeks 25 to 28.

In addition to the efforts by WHO and NCDC, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also announced a comprehensive strategy through the deployment of 23 million vaccine doses in 2024, aimed at curbing the outbreak and preventing future cases.

As countries across the continent continue to face a range of infectious diseases amidst ongoing political and social challenges, Germany’s contribution is a significant addition to global efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of Mpox.