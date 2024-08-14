The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced its comprehensive strategy to tackle the spread of Mpox with the deployment of 23 million vaccine doses in 2024.

This initiative, according to the News agency of Nigeria was revealed by Africa CDC’s Director-General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, during a webinar engagement on Tuesday.

“We have a clear plan to secure more than 23 million doses in Africa, starting with 10 million doses in 2024,” said Dr. Kaseya.

He expressed confidence in the availability and distribution of these vaccines across African nations, emphasizing the need for a robust vaccination campaign, strengthened surveillance, and improved diagnostics.

“I am telling you with 100% confidence that these doses will be available for African countries.”

What he said

Dr. Kaseya stressed on the critical need for a long-term plan, stating the uncertainties surrounding Mpox. The vaccination campaign is part of a broader strategy that includes diagnostics and reinforced surveillance to prevent the disease’s import and export across borders.

“Africa CDC is working tirelessly with partners and manufacturers to ensure that the vaccines reach every country, community, and individual in need,” he said.

importance of this approach, he disclosed the centre is committed to a long-term vaccination strategy due to the evolving epidemiology of Mpox, which necessitates a sustained and adaptive approach to vaccination.

“We do not have a full understanding of what is happening with Mpox. This is one of the concerns that we have. It means that we need a long-term plan in terms of vaccination.” Dr. Kaseya said

Africa CDC, in collaboration with partners and manufacturers, aims to ensure that the Mpox vaccines reach every country, community, and individual in need.

“The Africa CDC plans to hold weekly press conferences to provide ongoing updates and details on the vaccination campaign and other measures being implemented,” Dr. Kaseya stated.

What you should know

On Wednesday, Africa CDC declared a public health emergency of continental security in response to the rapidly spreading Mpox outbreak.

This outbreak, driven by a mutated Mpox strain, has affected at least six African countries, infected approximately 15,000 people, and resulted in over 500 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo this year alone.

The goal of this declaration is to prompt countries in the region to share timely information on Mpox’s spread and also to provide necessary tools, including vaccines and diagnostics, to protect public health while minimizing disruptions to travel and trade.

“By declaring this public health emergency of continental security, we are ensuring that we have the tools—vaccines, diagnostics, and reinforced surveillance—to protect our people,” said Dr. Kaseya.

In addition to Africa CDC’s efforts, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has allocated $1 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to support Mpox response efforts in Africa.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus announced this funding, emphasizing the need for additional support. WHO has developed a regional response plan requiring $15 million for surveillance, preparedness, and response activities.