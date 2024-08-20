The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has observed a significant decline in suspected and confirmed Mpox cases across the country over the past month, offering a cautiously optimistic outlook on the current outbreak.

This development was announced on the NCDC official website highlighting a significant reduction from the previous weeks.

According to the NCDC’s latest data, 51 new suspected cases were reported between weeks 29 to 32 of 2024, a sharp decline from the 102 cases recorded in the previous four weeks (Epi weeks 25 to 28).

The new cases spanned 26 local government areas across 18 states, with only two of these cases being confirmed positive in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

The NCDC’s report also highlights that, in 2024 alone, Mpox has been confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), affecting 30 Local Government Areas. Since the disease’s resurgence in Nigeria in September 2017, the nation has witnessed a cumulative total of 4,603 suspected cases, with 1,125 confirmed cases across 35 states and the FCT.

The disease has primarily impacted males, who represent approximately 70% of the confirmed cases, with 17 deaths recorded since 2017.

“Seventeen deaths since 2017 is a stark reminder of the potential severity of Mpox, especially among vulnerable populations,

We calculate the Case Fatality Rate based on confirmed cases only, and while the overall illness is usually mild, vigilance remains critical.”

To curb the spread of Mpox

NCDC advices avoiding close contact with individuals displaying symptoms, practicing good hand hygiene, and wearing protective gear when caring for suspected cases.

The agency also advises against contact with animals that may carry the virus and urges thorough cooking of meat before consumption.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to remain vigilant, particularly with patients presenting symptoms such as fever and rash, and to promptly isolate suspected cases to prevent further transmission within healthcare settings.

The NCDC calls on Nigerians to maintain vigilance and adhere strictly to public health guidelines to prevent the resurgence of Mpox, particularly in states currently reporting cases.

Backstory

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years due to a severe outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has spread to neighboring countries.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated international response, citing the rapid spread of a new mpox strain and its potential to affect more regions.