The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.

This decision follows an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

On Wednesday, an emergency committee convened to advise WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on whether the outbreak constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC).

“It’s clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” Tedros stated

What is PHEIC

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is the World Health Organization’s highest level of alert, declared for extraordinary events that pose a public health risk through international spread and may require a coordinated international response.

The criteria for a PHEIC include being serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected, with implications beyond the affected country’s borders.

This status aims to accelerate research and funding, enhance international public health measures, and prompt immediate, coordinated actions. Examples of PHEICs include the Ebola outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mpox outbreaks in 2022.

Backstory

Africa CDC, Africa’s top public health body declared a public health emergency of continental security in response to the rapidly spreading Mpox outbreak.

Africa CDC’s Director-General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, unveiled a comprehensive strategy to combat the spread of mpox, announcing the deployment of 23 million vaccine doses in 2024.

This initiative aims to start with the distribution of 10 million doses next year. Dr. Kaseya expressed confidence in the availability and distribution of these vaccines across African nations.

He assured that Africa CDC is working tirelessly with partners and manufacturers to ensure that vaccines reach every country, community, and individual in need.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken significant steps to support the mpox response in Africa.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus announced the release of $1 million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies highlighting the urgent need for further funding, with a regional response plan requiring $15 million to enhance surveillance, preparedness, and response activities.

Two vaccines for mpox have been approved by WHO-listed national regulatory authorities and recommended by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE).

Dr. Ghebreyesus has initiated the Emergency Use Listing process for these vaccines, which will be distributed through Gavi and UNICEF.