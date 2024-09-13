The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has confirmed cases of mpox being transmitted from pregnant women to their unborn babies in Central Africa.

Jean Kaseya, the Director-General of Africa CDC, revealed this concerning development during a briefing, although the total number of such cases remains unclear, bloomberg reported.

Scientists are urgently working to understand the infection patterns of the virus, which has become a global health emergency. “We are conducting a number of studies to understand the epidemiology,” Kaseya stated.

He also highlighted that in certain areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), children under five account for 38% of all infections, many of them babies.

The disease, known to cause severe lesions that can result in blindness and disfigurement, has been found to spread through breastfeeding and contact with infected family members. This has raised further concerns about the vulnerability of newborns to the virus.

Congo has so far reported around 20,465 mpox cases and 635 deaths in 2024, with the United Nations (UN) stepping up efforts to curb the spread, particularly among children under 15. Despite the introduction of vaccines, UNICEF has pointed out that these life-saving doses are not reaching the country’s youngest and most at-risk populations.

With schools recently reopening after the holidays, Kaseya warned that without preventive measures like handwashing and social distancing, the Kinshasa could see a rapid increase in mpox infections.

What this means

For Nigerians, the increasing spread of mpox in Central Africa, particularly its transmission from pregnant women to unborn babies, is a cause for concern due to regional proximity and public health implications.

While the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently the epicenter of the outbreak, the situation signals potential risks for neighboring countries, including Nigeria, where mpox outbreaks have been previously reported.

The emergence of new transmission patterns, such as infection through breastfeeding and family contact, highlights the need for enhanced public health preparedness

The warning serves as a reminder for Nigeria to reinforce its own healthcare infrastructure, ensure the availability of vaccines, and educate the public about hygiene practices and early detection to prevent a wider spread of the virus within the country.

Vaccine pricing hurdle

Africa’s effort to secure Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine is facing challenges due to its high cost. The Africa CDC has set the price at $100 per dose, while the WHO lists it at $141 far more expensive than many countries on the continent can afford.

“Pricing is a problem,” said Helen Rees, chair of the WHO’s African immunization advisory group, adding that the high cost limits orders. Despite efforts to lower vaccine prices through bulk purchasing, Bavarian’s shot remains costly due to its limited supply and expensive production process.

With children making up over 80% of mpox deaths in Congo, the WHO has urged wealthier nations to donate vaccines. However, the high pricing remains a major barrier.