World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated drugs and health supplies valued at N70 million to the Jigawa State Government to support the government’s efforts in preventing disease outbreaks among flood victims residing in temporary camps.

Reports by the News Agency of Nigeria noted that the WHO Coordinator in Jigawa, Dr. Bello Inuwa, announced this yesterday highlighting the intent behind the donation.

“The gesture is to support the government’s effort to prevent the outbreak of diseases among flood victims living in temporary camps,” he stated.

He further noted that the recent floods had impacted 16 local government areas, displacing thousands of people.

“We extended our support to strengthen the state’s efforts in preventing disease outbreaks,” he added.

Dr. Mohammed Kainuwa, the Commissioner for Health in Jigawa, highlighted the critical need to alleviate the suffering of the affected individuals. He explained that around 110 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are currently sheltered in government facilities, including schools, hospitals, and mosques.

“These IDPs require a daily supply of clean water and sanitation to prevent further outbreaks of diseases like gastroenteritis,” Kainuwa stated.

Items donated

The donation from WHO includes a variety of essential medical supplies aimed at supporting healthcare efforts in Jigawa. The items include:

Malaria rapid diagnostic test kits

Amoxicillin tablets

Anti-malarial drugs

Mycoten cream

Zinc sulfate

Oral rehydration solutions (ORS)

Additional medical supplies for disease prevention and treatment

The Commissioner also urged WHO to enhance its surveillance of diseases such as Mpox, cholera, and diphtheria, and to address gaps in routine immunisation efforts to reduce the number of zero-dose children. “It is critical to bridge the gap in routine immunisation and reduce the number of zero-dose children,” Kainuwa said.

What you should know

The recent flood in Jigawa State has resulted in the tragic loss of 33 lives, according to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The disaster has impacted 148 communities across 14 local government areas, affecting around 50,000 people. Over 11,500 households and farmlands have also suffered significant damage due to the flood.

In response to the disaster, the Jigawa State government has allocated over N8.3 billion for the repair and reconstruction of the last hundred kilometres of roads, bridges, and culverts damaged by the flood. This investment aims to restore these vital infrastructures and support social and economic activities in the state.

The Federal Government has activated the National Emergency Operation Centre to enhance Nigeria’s disaster management efforts. Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), stated that the centre will coordinate responses and provide essential support to victims of floods and public health emergencies. This is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s disaster response framework.