International students have been cautioned to take care against the yet to be implemented “increase” in working hours, which is to rise from 20 hours to 24 hours per week.

According to Immigration News Canada, ‘key details remain undisclosed, leaving students, educational institutions, and employers in a state of uncertainty.’

In April, immigration minister Marc Miller announced that international students in Canada will be permitted to work up to 24 hours per week off-campus starting in the fall of 2024. A relief for students who wish to earn more in order to sustain themselves.

Yet, at the final arrival of “Fall”, students are advised to maintain the policy of working 20 hours a week, as specific details about the implementation of this policy remain unclear.

What To Know

Reports signify that the announcement is a telling shift from the previous limit of 20 hours per week for off-campus work.

However, the official press release did not specify an exact start date for the new policy. It mentioned that the policy would take effect “this fall” and that further details would be released “in due course.”

As a result, students are advised not to increase their working hours until Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) formally confirms the new rules.

Unanswered Questions and Implementation Challenges

The lack of detailed information has led to several questions from the international student community. Key concerns include

How the policy will be implemented,

Whether there will be specific eligibility criteria based on the academic session, and

The exact date when the new work hours limit will come into effect.

Another question demands the role of academic institutions in this process. It remains unclear whether universities and colleges will be responsible for monitoring students’ working hours and what mechanisms will be established to ensure compliance with the new policy.

Impact on the Labour Market and Future Prospects

‘The introduction of a 24-hour work limit could have various implications for the Canadian labour market,’ reports highlight. Particularly given the current rising unemployment rates.

It will be important for the Canadian government to address these concerns and provide clear guidelines on how the policy will be enforced.

In further understanding, the policy has the potential to offer international students greater financial stability and flexibility, which could also help address labour shortages in certain sectors.

However, the lack of detailed information has left many stakeholders waiting for further clarification.

Though in the wait for the Canadian government to finalize the details, there is an expectation for a balanced approach that considers both the economic needs and the well-being of international students.

Reports reveal that the international student community and their advocates are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a transparent and fair implementation of this policy change.

Until further details are released, students are cautioned to adhere to the current work hour limits and wait for official announcements from IRCC.