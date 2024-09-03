The Ondo State Government recently allocated N335 million in bursaries, scholarships, and financial aid to support 11,220 students from the state.

This substantial financial support was announced during a distribution ceremony held in Akure, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader strategy to enhance educational opportunities and alleviate the financial burdens students face pursuing their studies, assist with various educational expenses, and provide much-needed relief to students and their families.

Government’s Commitment to Education

According to reports, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa related his administration’s focus on enhancing the quality of education in Ondo State.

“This award is not merely financial assistance but a statement of confidence in the student’s potential,” Aiyedatiwa remarked.

He highlighted various initiatives, such as paying West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for public secondary school students and the renovation of educational facilities.

Aiyedatiwa also praised the parents and guardians for their role in supporting their children’s education.

He called for continued support from the academic community to create an environment conducive to learning. “Our goal is to provide the best opportunities for our young people to develop into future leaders and change-makers,” he said.

Achievements and ongoing efforts

The Governor also detailed other achievements under his administration, including the recruitment and training of teachers, as well as regular payment of their salaries.

“We are passionately committed to our interventionist programs in the education sector,” Aiyedatiwa stated, outlining how these efforts contribute to a more robust educational system in the state.

Support from education officials

Reports provide that the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Olaolu Akindolire, mentioned the government’s responsibility to support students.

“The achievements of our students have been a source of pride for the state,” Akindolire said, expressing gratitude for the Governor’s unwavering dedication to student welfare.

He stated that education is vital for building a brighter future for Ondo State.

The Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Ademola Kolawole, also harped on the importance of investing in education.

“This investment will yield significant benefits for both Ondo State and the nation,” he noted.

Students’ reactions and future outlook

Further reports give that President of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), Mr. Oyelade Ahmed, who was also in attendance, expressed appreciation for the Governor’s prioritization of education.

Ahmed highlighted that the financial assistance would ease the burden on many families and conveyed confidence in the Governor’s leadership.

The initiative represents a significant boost for students and reflects the state government’s ongoing efforts to support and invest in the educational sector.