The Ondo State Government has secured 10,000 hectares of land in the Southern Senatorial District for a $200 million agricultural project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr. Wemimo Akinsola, announced this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure on Friday.

He stated that the initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Commonwealth Women’s Network, seeks to create opportunities for young people and women in the agricultural sector.

Akinsola further explained that the $200 million project is designed to drive industrial-scale agriculture and economic development in the region.

Land acquisition and project scope

He stated that the land was acquired through the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC) under the land banking scheme and is expected to serve as a major agricultural hub.

According to him, the project will encompass planting, production, processing, packaging, and marketing, transforming the 10,000 hectares into a key agricultural hub in the Southern Senatorial District.

“The selected location provides access to water, which is essential for successful agricultural activities,” he said.

He added that with the planned seaport in the region and the existing airport in the state capital, Ondo is strategically positioning itself for the future exportation of agricultural products.

Aligning with Ondo’s agribusiness vision

Akinsola stated that the initiative aligns with the Ondo State Government’s vision of positioning the state as a leading agribusiness hub in Nigeria.

He added that both smallholder farmers and large-scale investors would benefit from modern agricultural techniques, improved productivity, and access to global markets.

Commonwealth Women’s Network’s role

Mr. Niba Louis, Cabinet Director of the Commonwealth Women’s Network, also spoke at the event, stating that the organization would provide funding, training, and technical expertise for the project.

Louis explained that the initiative aims to employ over 3,000 workers, primarily farmers, enhancing their productivity rather than replacing them.

According to him, the goal is to make farming more accessible and sustainable.

Expressing his excitement about the project, a farmer, Mr. Shola Adeniyan, urged fellow farmers to embrace the opportunity and maximize the use of the available land.

What you should know

The Ondo State Agri-business Empowerment Centre (OSAEC) was established with a reformed mandate to revolutionize agriculture.

The agency serves as a skill acquisition center for unemployed youths and functions as an agricultural business arm, without direct involvement in production, to facilitate a positive turnaround in the economic situation of the State.