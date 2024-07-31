The Federal Government has activated the National Emergency Operation Centre in a move to strengthen Nigeria’s disaster management efforts.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), during the National Emergency Coordination Forum held on Tuesday in Abuja.

This centre is tasked with coordinating responses and providing essential support to victims of floods and public health emergencies.

According to Mrs. Umar, the activation of the centre marks a fundamental step in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s disaster response framework.

The National Emergency Operation Centre

Mrs. Umar elaborated on the core functions of the newly activated centre, emphasizing its role in information dissemination, timely support provision, and comprehensive data collection and analysis of flood incidents.

“The establishment of this centre is a pivotal step in ensuring that our emergency responses are swift and precise. We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to mitigate the effects of flooding and safeguard the well-being of our citizens,” Umar said.

She said the centre aims to ensure that emergency responses are not only prompt but also accurate, which is crucial in minimizing the impact of flooding on affected communities.

The NEMA boss expressed optimism that this initiative, along with collaborative efforts from other stakeholders, will significantly reduce the adverse effects of flooding in Nigeria.

Highlighting the agency’s stance, Mrs. Umar detailed ongoing efforts to address the predicted 2024 flood disaster, as forecasted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NISA).

According to her, 20 states and 52 local government areas have already been affected by flooding, emphasising the urgent need for enhanced preparedness and response strategies.

Public awareness and proper waste management were emphasized as critical elements in mitigating flood impacts.

“We need to enhance public awareness and promote effective waste management practices to reduce the risk and severity of flooding,” Umar stressed.

The forum served as a platform for NEMA to refine its strategies and adopt more measures to protect lives and respond effectively to affected areas.

Mrs. Umar highlighted the necessity of these measures, noting that the workshop would invigorate NEMA’s efforts to save lives and provide adequate responses in flood-affected regions.

Mr. Trond Jensen, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) in Nigeria, commended NEMA’s leadership in disaster preparedness and response.

He highlighted the importance of efficient resource use and anticipatory actions to address potential cholera outbreaks, urging collaboration among all stakeholders to boost emergency response capabilities.

“Instead of waiting for cholera outbreaks, we must focus on preparedness to ensure that necessary systems are fully resourced and ready to respond.”

“This is a priority for UN-OCHA in partnership with UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and other stakeholders,” Jensen remarked.

Jensen reaffirmed the support of UN-OCHA and other partners in safeguarding Nigerian lives and building resilient communities.

“Our commitment is to work hand-in-hand with Nigerian authorities to ensure a robust and effective emergency response framework,” he assured.

What you should know

Mrs. Umar further detailed NEMA’s ongoing and future plans to enhance Nigeria’s disaster response capabilities.

She stated that the agency is working to implement more proactive measures, including the establishment of early warning systems and the deployment of rapid response teams to areas most at risk of flooding and other disasters.

In addition to these measures, NEMA is also focusing on community engagement and education.

By raising awareness about disaster preparedness and response, the agency aims to empower communities to take proactive steps in safeguarding themselves and their properties.

This includes training local volunteers, conducting regular drills, and disseminating vital information through various media channels.