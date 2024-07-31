Hamster Kombat, one of the most popular play-to-earn crypto projects on Telegram has stated that its players and users will receive 60% of the total token supply of its HMSTR tokens.

The team behind the project released a revised whitepaper ahead of the much-anticipated airdrop launch which has been delayed raising concerns amongst its community.

The whitepaper stated that Hamster Kombat users would receive 60% of the total token supply while the remaining 40% would go to ecosystem grants, partnerships, market liquidity, and other roadmap milestones.

The Hamster Kombat team announced the release of the revised whitepaper on X revealing their new plans for the project while answering some underlying questions.

“ Dear CEOs, Happy to announce we’ve updated the roadmap on our website and released our Whitepaper that showcases the plans we have for the Hamster Ecosystem.

We firmly believe that each player contributes to our shared success. To reflect this, we’ve allocated a whopping 60% of the total token supply for community distribution.

We’ll soon publish a comprehensive tokenomics breakdown that covers the upcoming second season of the game.

The Hamster token airdrop is a technically complex undertaking, unprecedented in the blockchain world. We’re not setting specific dates for one simple reason: it’s impossible to predict the exact timeline for implementing this solution. However, we assure you that we’re working tirelessly in collaboration with the TON ecosystem to ensure a smooth and seamless airdrop for all users.

We value each and every one of you and deeply appreciate your trust. Together, we’ve created an incredible story and built one of the fastest-growing projects in internet history. But this is just the beginning. An exciting adventure awaits us at the intersection of entertainment, education, and Web3! P.S. We’ll be wrapping up the first season soon, so make sure to take advantage of any cards or quests!” The hamster team tweeted.

The Hamster Kombat team in its statement explained why they have not set a specific date for the Airdrop launch. They explained that the complexities of the project have made it nearly impossible for them to be specific about the date.

However, they are working tirelessly with the TON ecosystem to ensure a successful airdrop happens.

The whitepaper touted Hamster Kombat airdrop as the “largest airdrop in crypto history” given the sheer size of the Hamster Kombat userbase.

What To Know

Hamster Kombat tokens are already listed for Pre-market trading by OKX and Bybit ahead of the official listing of its tokens.

The Whitepaper claims the Hamster Kombat global players has crossed a 300 million players milestone although it is unclear the number of Bots that could make up that number.