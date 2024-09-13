Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has officially announced its listing of Hamster Kombat tokens on its platform and also an invitation of the project to the Binance launch pool.

Binance listing HMSTR token on its platform comes as a huge relief to millions of Hamster Token players all over the world who have wondered whether the Hamster Kombat airdrop would happen given the enormous size of the community.

Binance also inviting the project to its Binance launchpool give users the opportunity to earn the new HMSTR token by staking their BNB.

Binance made the announcement via its official X page which boasts of a whopping 13 million followers and the tweet garnered about 10,000 retweets and over 4000 comments.

Binance in the announcement confirmed the listing while revealing specific details of the development like Time of listing and additional features.

”IMPORTANT: Binance will be the first platform to list the token mentioned herein, with trading starting at 2024–09–26 12:00 (UTC). Any claims to offer this token for sale before the stated timeline are likely to be false advertising. Please do your own research to ensure safety of your funds!

Fellow Binancians,

Binance is excited to announce the 58th project on Binance Launch pool — Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), a crypto exchange CEO simulator P2E game built on the Telegram mini-app platform. The webpage is estimated to be available in 24 hours, before the Launch pool starts.

Users will be able to lock their BNB and FDUSD to receive HMSTR Airdrops over a period of three days, with farming starting from 2024–09–23 00:00 (UTC).”

Listing

Binance will then list HMSTR at 2024–09–26 12:00 (UTC) and open trading with HMSTR/USDT, HMSTR/BNB, HMSTR/FDUSD, and HMSTR/TRY trading pairs. The seed tag will be applied to HMSTR.

This is a general announcement. Products and services referred to here may not be available in your region.

Hamster Kombat Airdrop Event

Hamster Kombat Airdrop event is touted as the biggest airdrop event in crypto history due to size of its community. Hamster Kombat boasts of a player base of over 300 million global players making it the biggest Play to earn crypto project in the industry at the moment.

Hamster Kombat has a total supply of 100 billion tokens, aiming for wide circulation and a significant number of the tokens would be allocated to the community during the airdrop event.

The proposed Hamster Airdrop event has drawn concerns on its effect on the Ton Blockchain which is also hosting other crypto projects.

The Airdrop event is scheduled for September 26 and other top crypto exchanges like Bybit are also listing the token.

What to Know

Binance has warned its users to be security conscious urging them to perform due diligence, warning of potential scams offering HMSTR before the official launch.

Hamster Kombat is arguably the biggest airdrop project in the Nigerian crypto space.