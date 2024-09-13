The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed another trading session on a positive note, gaining 431.45 points as bullish sentiment continued to drive market activity.

The ASI rose by 0.44%, closing at 97,456.62 points, up from the previous day’s 97,025.17 points, extending the bullish trend from the prior day which saw the index climb by 0.32%.

Market capitalization also saw an increase, rising by 0.45% to reach N56.00 trillion, up from N55.75 trillion. This growth was fueled by strong performances from stocks such as FLOURMILL and CAVERTON, both of which recorded significant share price gains of over 9%.

FLOURMILL led the gainers, surging by 9.99%, while DAAR Communications (DAARCOMM) topped the losers chart, shedding 9.72% of its share price.

Other notable decliners included DEAPCAP, which dropped by 8.82%, and PZ, down by 8.48%.

A total of 8,803 deals were executed, marking a slight decrease from the 9,615 transactions recorded the previous day.

Market Snapshot

Current ASI: 97,456.62 points Previous ASI: 97,025.17 points Day Change: +0.44% YTD Performance: +30.33% Market Cap: N56.00 trillion Volume Traded: 412.90 million units Deals: 8,803

Top 5 Gainers

FLOURMILL: up 9.99% to N54.5 CAVERTON: up 9.96% to N2.54 ETI: up 9.95% to N23.75 RT BRISCOE: up 9.94% to N3.65 UPDC: up 9.88% to N1.78

Top 5 Losers

DAARCOMM: down 9.72% to N0.65 DEAPCAP: down 8.82% to N0.93 PZ: down 8.48% to N15.65 CUSTOMS: down 8.45% to N13 MCNICHOLS: down 8.44% to N1.41

Trading Volume

The market recorded a positive trading volume of 412.90 million shares, up from 390.55 million shares on Wednesday.

JAPAULGOLD led in volume with 105.65 million shares, followed by FBNH with 43.19 million shares. Other key trades included ZENITHBANK (28.62 million shares), UBA (15.53 million shares), and ETI (14.59 million shares).

Trading Value

Despite the increase in volume, the total trade value fell by 19%, dropping to N6.4 billion from N7.97 billion recorded on Thursday.

FBNH led the value chart with N1.24 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (N1.07 billion), GTCO (N521.33 million), and OANDO (N488.83 million).

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Large-cap stocks such as Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, Geregu Power, Seplat Energy, and Transcorp Power remained stable, demonstrating resilience in today’s trading.

In the banking sector, FBNH surged by 9.85%, while GTCO, Zenith Bank, and Access Holdings recorded gains of 0.77%, 2.70%, and 2.94%, respectively.

However, UBA saw a slight decline of 0.84%.

Outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index shows signs of steady recovery following minor pullbacks from the previous week. The bullish momentum from Thursday and Friday is expected to carry into next week’s trading sessions.