Caverton Offshore Support, a leading marine and aviation logistics company, has seen its share price surge by over 65% month-to-date in the Nigerian stock market.

The company, which provides services to the oil and gas industry across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, experienced a wave of positive sentiment after announcing plans to integrate electric outboard engines from ExploMar (Suzhou) into its marine ferries.

Caverton’s stock has risen to a high of N2 this week, driven by bullish price action and increased market activity.

Trading volume has more than doubled in the second week of September, further boosting investor confidence.

Key Developments

The stock had previously retraced to a low of N1.30 in June, down from a high of N1.80 in March. However, Caverton began its recovery in July as positive sentiment returned.

Buoyed by favourable market conditions in the oil and gas sector, the stock climbed over 65% MtD in September, already closing above N2.20 by mid-month.

The company’s recent partnership with ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd. of China to incorporate electric outboard engines into its passenger boats has further fueled optimism.

This move aligns with the global shift towards sustainable transportation and has been well-received by investors.

Financial Performance

Caverton reported a 24.8% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q2 2024, rising from N7.6 billion in 2023 to N9.4 billion in 2024.

Pre-tax profit surged to N2.2 billion, a significant leap from N184.6 million reported in the previous year.

Earnings per share also saw impressive growth, reaching N0.67 in 2024 compared to N0.06 in 2023.

In addition, the company’s cash and cash equivalents skyrocketed by 881.1%, reaching N13.4 billion in 2024, up from just N1.3 billion in the previous year.

Partnership with ExploMar

In August, Caverton announced a strategic partnership with China-based ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd. to incorporate electric outboard engines into its newly launched passenger ferries, known as OMIBUS.

This partnership represents a significant step toward sustainable maritime operations in Nigeria, with Caverton Marine enhancing the efficiency of its fleet while reducing carbon emissions and its environmental footprint.

Bode Makanjuola, CEO of Caverton Offshore Support Group, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating:

“This agreement with ExploMar represents a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable maritime operations. By leveraging ExploMar’s cutting-edge technology, we are setting new standards for passenger ferry services in Nigeria and demonstrating our commitment to a greener future.”

This initiative not only supports environmental sustainability but also aligns with Caverton’s mission to drive local industry development.

As of September 13, 2024, Caverton’s stock continues to trade above N2.20, with a market volume exceeding 55 million shares.