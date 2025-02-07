The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, concluded the trading session on February 7, 2025, on a positive note, gaining 502.88 points to close at 105,933.03.

This represents a 0.48% increase from the previous close of 105,430.15, as the index approaches the significant 106,000 barrier, indicating a new high.

Despite this price surge, trading volume saw a decline of 28.9%, decreasing from 537 million shares traded the prior day to 381 million.

However, market capitalization remained robust, firmly above the N65 trillion mark, closing at N65.9 trillion across 12,793 transactions.

In terms of individual stock performance, ACADEMY and CADBURY each recorded impressive gains of 9.93%.

Conversely, MULTIVERSE and MECURE experienced declines of 9.95% and 9.71%, respectively. Additionally, ZENITHBANK and CUTIX emerged as leaders in trading activity, significantly influencing the day’s turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 105,933.03 points

Previous ASI: 105,430.15 points

Day Change: 0.48%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.92%

Volume Traded: 381 million shares

Market Cap: N65.9 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

ACADEMY: up 9.93% to N2.99

CADBURY: up 9.93% to N29.35

ETERNA: up 9.90% to N36.65

LIVESTOCK: up 9.85% to N5.80

UPDC: up 9.75% to N2.59

Top 5 Losers

MULTIVERSE: down 9.95% to N9.05

MECURE: down 9.71% to N12.55

NPFMCRFBK: down 7.94% to N1.74

LEARNAFRCA: down 4.44% to N4.30

TANTALIZER: down 3.85% to N2.00

Trading volume

The trading volume experienced a decline of 28.9%, falling to 381 million shares from 537 million shares reported the previous day.

ZENITHBANK led the market with an impressive 108.7 million shares traded. CUTIX closely followed, contributing 24.3 million shares.

ACCESSCORP secured the third position with 23.6 million shares traded.

STERLINGNG and FIDELITYBK also made noteworthy contributions, with 22.7 million and 20.4 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by ZENITHBANK, achieving transactions worth N4.9 billion.

PRESCO contributed a notable N821 million.

ACCESSCORP and ARADEL added N657.2 million and N622 million, respectively.

STANBIC rounded off the day with N546.3 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, WAPCO and OANDO recorded gains of 5.71% and 0.43%, respectively.

In the FUGAZ group, ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and UBA each gained 3.38%, 3.13%, and 3.03%, respectively, while ACCESSCORP climbed by 1.45%. GTCO reported no price movements at 0.00%.

Market Outlook

The Index is currently riding a strong buy momentum as it eyes the 106,000 psychological barrier.

If All-Share is not viewed as overbought, positive sentiment from the outpouring of late January and early February earnings reports may continue to push the index up.