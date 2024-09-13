The Federal Government has officially declared Monday, 16th September 2024, as a public holiday in observance of Eid-ul-Mawlid, a significant Islamic occasion commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, acting on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a formal statement issued by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, on Friday, the government expressed its wishes for a peaceful and reflective celebration.

“The Federal Government has declared Monday, 16th September, 2024 as Public Holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Unto Him),” the statement read in part.

In the statement, Dr. Tunji-Ojo congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and abroad, encouraging them to reflect on the virtues of patience, sacrifice, and resilience.

It also emphasized the importance of the day, not only as a religious occasion for the Muslim Ummah but also as a time for all Nigerians to embrace the values of unity, patience, and sacrifice.

What the Federal Government is saying

The statement reads,

“The Federal Government has declared Monday, 16th September, 2024 as Public Holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Unto Him).

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah and, by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.

“While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the Minister implored them to use the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous egalitarian nation.”