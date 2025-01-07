The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, experienced a downturn on January 7, 2025, closing lower by 249.42 points at 103,398.82.

This decline represents a modest decrease of 0.24% from the previous day’s closing figure of 103,648.24, despite a noteworthy increase in trading activity.

Trading volume soared by 30%, rising from 855 million shares to an impressive 1.1 billion shares—the highest daily trading volume recorded thus far in early January 2025.

Market capitalization experienced a slight contraction, falling to N63 trillion from N63.1 trillion, across 16,617 transactions.

Among the day’s performers, ABBEYBDS and PZ both gained 10.00%, reflecting some investor interest.

On the downside, RTBRISCOE led the decline, dropping by 10.00%, with VERITASKAP following closely behind with the same percentage loss.

The trading session was characterized by vigorous market participation, with FBNH and AIICO emerging as the most actively traded stocks, playing a significant role in the day’s turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 103,398.82 points

Previous ASI: 103,648.24 points

Day Change: +0.24%

Year-to-Date Performance: +0.46%

Volume Traded: 1.1 billion shares

Market Cap: N63 trillion

Top 5 gainers

ABBEYBDS: up 10.00% to N3.63

PZ: up 10.00% to N27.50

LEARNAFRCA: up 9.90% to N5.44

NCR: up 9.77% to N7.30

NGXGROUP: up 9.72% to N29.90

Top 5 losers

RTBRISCOE: down 10.00% to N2.70

VERITASKAP: down 10.00% to N1.53

FTNCOCOA: down 10.00% to N1.80

SUNUASSUR: down 9.98% to N10.01

CORNERST: down 9.98% to N4.15

Trading volume

Trading volume in the market surged by 30%, culminating in the exchange of 1.1 billion shares.

Leading the activity was FBNH, with 161.4 million shares traded, followed closely by AIICO at 120.7 million shares.

TANTALIZER secured the third position with 104.7 million shares, while UNIVINSURE had 93.8 million shares change hands.

REGALINS completed the top five with 47.3 million shares traded, highlighting a lively trading session.

Trading value

FBNH also emerged as the frontrunner in terms of trading value, with transactions totaling N4.7 billion, reflecting robust investor interest.

ACCESSCORP followed with N1.2 billion in trades, while both GTCO and OANDO contributed approximately N1.1 billion and N984.2 million, respectively.

PRESCO added N687.7 million to the overall trading activity, showcasing a decent level of engagement.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOT stocks, WAPCO experienced a decline of 9.73%, with OANDO trailing at a decrease of 0.94%.

In the FUGAZ group—comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK—performance was mixed:

ZENITHBANK recorded a gain of 3.64%, followed closely by FBNH at 2.08%, and GTCO at 1.42%.

Conversely, UBA and ACCESSCORP faced declines of 2.44% and 1.00%, respectively.

Outlook

Although the market closed in the red, the All-Share Index is supported by positive sentiment and strong fundamental conditions, positioning it to likely reach the significant milestone of 104,000 points, a level last seen in March 2024.

A robust earnings report for Q4 2024, likely to be released in January and early February, could further drive the index toward this target.