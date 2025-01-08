Healthcare experts have listed funding, corporate investments, and other factors as priorities to drive economic growth in Nigeria’s healthcare sector transformation in 2025.

With workforce shortages anticipated to overtake funding challenges as the biggest risk to the sector, these experts are cautiously optimistic, identifying both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Funding and National budget allocation

Dr. Doyin Odunbajo, a public health expert based in Lagos, emphasized that healthcare funding in Nigeria remains a critical issue.

However, he believes allocating at least 10% of the national budget to healthcare could be a critical step toward meeting the Abuja Declaration target.

He pointed out that the N2.48 trillion allocated to healthcare this year represents only 5.18% of the total budget, a slight decrease from the previous year’s share.

However, Dr. Odunbajo argued that focusing on percentage allocations may not be as impactful as considering the actual amount allocated in relation to the nation’s healthcare needs and ensuring its efficient utilization.

“I don’t think percentages matter as much as the actual amount (against need) and how efficiently it is used,” he added.

Workforce retention and brain drain

Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, the First Vice-President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), emphasized that Nigeria’s global competitiveness is closely linked to the strength of its healthcare system. Workforce retention and doctors’ migration are critical challenges that need to be addressed.

Olowojebutu stressed that tackling the ongoing brain drain in healthcare has become a key priority.

“There is a need for the government to invest in local training institutions, create incentives to retain medical professionals, and establish partnerships to facilitate knowledge transfer,” he highlighted.

Olowojebutu also stressed that the welfare of healthcare workers must also take center stage, noting the importance of health insurance for medical professionals.

He further called for support systems to ensure families of healthcare workers who fall ill or pass away are compensated and provided continuity.

“Compensation and continuity for their families should be guaranteed,” he added.

Government role and infrastructure development

Dr. Olowojebutu urged the government to treat healthcare as a fundamental right, advocating for increased and accountable budgetary allocations.

“Improved infrastructure and performance-driven spending are critical for transforming the healthcare sector and achieving sustainable progress in 2025,” he concluded.

Addressing healthcare worker shortages

In the same vein, Dr. Jonathan Esegine, Lagos State Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners ANPMP, highlighted the urgent need to address brain drain and manpower shortages in Nigeria’s health sector.

He said it is expected for the government to tackle corruption, improve resource allocation, and promote fiscal accountability to restore public confidence.

Esegine also stressed the importance of expanding health insurance enrollment and improving economic conditions to reduce public frustration.

“By addressing these issues and implementations would improve the health-seeking behaviour of citizens and the health indices of the country to transform the health sector,” he said.

Corporate investment opportunities in healthcare

Larne Yusuf, a general practitioner in Lagos, noted that the healthcare industry presents significant opportunities for corporate investment, especially in a growing economy like Nigeria.

“With increasing demand for quality healthcare services, corporate players can invest in hospitals, medical technology, and pharmaceuticals. Such investments not only address healthcare gaps but also promise significant returns, given the sector’s resilience.”

“As expectations rise for better health outcomes this year, corporate involvement can drive innovation, expand access, and improve overall public health infrastructure,” he emphasized.

Strengthening public health and health security

Dr. Odunbajo, while addressing public health issues and health security, emphasized the need to strengthen Nigeria’s response to health emergencies. He stressed the importance of investing in early detection, emergency infrastructure, and disease surveillance, citing lessons from past outbreaks like COVID-19.

“For public health emergencies this year, the anticipation is on resilient health systems, improved vaccine distribution, essential medicines availability, and increased funding for public health programs.”

Dr. Odunbajo also highlighted the need for preventive healthcare and stronger collaboration with international health networks to enhance Nigeria’s health security and sustainable development.

Spotlight on cancer care and treatment

With fewer than 100 radiation and clinical oncologists in the country, leading to overburdened healthcare professionals, Professor Francis Abayomi Durosinmi-Etti, a Clinical and Radiation Oncologist and the Chairman of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Consult Nigeria Limited (RANMED) expects the government to continue investing in cancer care, with new treatment centers being established and more international collaborations for training.

He anticipates improved awareness around cancer, enabling more people to seek funding for treatment and sees clinical trials as a potential solution, offering access to new treatments for patients unable to afford expensive options.

“This year 2025, I am hopeful for improved access to treatment facilities, the growth of private sector involvement, and enhanced research capabilities,” he said.

Opportunities for innovation and reform

The challenges are significant, but so are the opportunities for innovation and reform.

To realize the promise of 2025, all stakeholders government, private sector, healthcare professionals, and patients must work together to build a system that prioritizes affordability, accessibility, and quality.

The path to transformation may be steep, but with sustained commitment and collaboration, a healthier Nigeria is within reach. As Prof. Durosinmi-Etti aptly puts it, “The future of healthcare in Nigeria depends on our collective resolve to make it better not just for today, but for generations to come.”

More Insights

Over the years, analysts have consistently advocated for leveraging technological innovation as a transformative opportunity for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

They foresee a surge in telemedicine adoption and AI-driven diagnostics, tools that could bridge the gap in access to care while enabling early detection of chronic diseases.

Additionally, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) could increase collaboration between government and private sector stakeholders, addressing critical gaps in funding and infrastructure. PPPs have already shown promise in establishing cancer treatment centers and equipping hospitals with modern facilities.