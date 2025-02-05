President Bola Tinubu has approved an increase in the retirement age for doctors and other healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years.

Dr. Mannir Bature, National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He stated that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has been directed to formally present the approval to the Council on Establishment through the Office of the Head of Service for finalization.

Bature stated that Pate conveyed the policy shift during a high-level meeting with key stakeholders in the health sector. The meeting was attended by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) President, Prof. Bala Audu, along with representatives from various professional bodies.

Among those present were the leadership of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

Discussions on healthcare professionals’ welfare

He said the discussions focused on the progress made regarding the welfare of doctors and other healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

According to him, the coordinating minister confirmed that the necessary funds had been secured for the payment of arrears from the adjustment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

“The disbursement to beneficiaries will commence soon,” he said.

Correction of consequential adjustments

Bature quoted the minister as stating that President Tinubu had approved the correction of consequential adjustments for both the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), following the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“The process to implement this correction was already at an advanced stage, offering much-needed relief to doctors and other healthcare workers,” he added.

Implementation of new tariffs for healthcare providers

He said that following an extensive review initiated by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), approval had been granted for the implementation of new tariffs for healthcare service providers.

“This will particularly benefit members of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners and Nurses (ANPMPN), ensuring better financial remuneration and sustainability for healthcare services nationwide,” he added.

Government’s commitment to healthcare reforms

Bature also mentioned that the coordinating minister expressed appreciation for the patience and collaboration of all stakeholders, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of all healthcare workers.

Bature said Pate emphasized that collaboration was crucial to strengthening Nigeria’s health sector.

He added that attendees at the meeting renewed their commitment to working together in advocating for the welfare of healthcare workers and ensuring the full implementation of key reforms.

NMA’s role in the retirement age advocacy

However, the Nigerian Medical Association has been at the forefront of advocating for an increase in the retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65 years to address brain drain, improve knowledge transfer, and ensure quality healthcare delivery.