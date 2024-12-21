The past fifteen years, for a family in Lagos, have been marked by an unrelenting pattern of cancer diagnoses occurring every five years.

It began in 2010, when Chukwuma, a vibrant 24-year-old architect, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

The shocking diagnosis launched the family into a battle against the disease, one that drained them financially and emotionally.

Despite their relentless efforts, Chukwuma succumbed to the illness in 2015, leaving a void in their lives.

Barely a year after his passing, tragedy struck again in 2016 when the family’s patriarch was diagnosed with jaw cancer.

The disease later metastasized, spreading to his prostate and other organs. The family rallied once more, but their efforts proved futile as he passed away in 2019.

Five years later, in 2024, the cycle continued.

The mother of the family was diagnosed with advanced uterine cancer.

Her late diagnosis left the family with limited treatment options, compelling them to seek care at a private cancer treatment center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“There, we paid N3.5 million just for admission and initial diagnostics,” said Chukwuma’s mother.

“This amount doesn’t include the cost of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgeries. We’ve been informed that I will need to undergo ten radiation sessions, which will cost between N1.6 million and N2 million.”

Many Nigerians like Chukwuma’s family are also relentlessly fighting for survival, with no reprieve from the disease’s shadow.

Alarming statistics on Nigeria’s cancer burden

According to the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, Nigeria records over 120,000 new cancer cases annually.

In 2020, approximately 78,000 Nigerians lost their lives to cancer-related complications, with 44,699 deaths among females and 34,200 among males.

The cancer burden is expected to increase significantly, with over 35 million new cases projected by 2050.

This growing global cancer burden reflects both population aging and growth, as well as changes in people’s exposure to risk factors.

“The rising cancer burden in Nigeria has become a disturbing trend, with a growing number of cases being diagnosed across hospitals,” said Francis Durosinmi-Etti, Chief Clinical and Radiation Oncologist at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

“I’ve witnessed an explosion in cancer cases, particularly prostate cancer, which is affecting many men. Unfortunately, many of these cases are diagnosed too late, severely impacting treatment outcomes,” said Durosinmi-Etti, also the Chairman of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Consult Nigeria Limited (RANMED).

He pointed out other common cancers, such as breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, the latter of which are increasingly affecting younger individuals.

“We’re now seeing colorectal cancer in people as young as 24, and even children are not spared. It’s a worrying trend, and we are still trying to understand the underlying causes.”

“The high cost of cancer care remains a major barrier for many Nigerians, a single round of chemotherapy can cost over a million naira, which is unaffordable for many,” Durosinmi-Etti said.

Cancer treatment in Nigeria represents one of the most catastrophic healthcare expenditures (CHE), with costs consistently rising. Treatment costs vary significantly depending on the type of cancer, stage of diagnosis, and the hospital’s location. The devaluation of the naira has further worsened the situation.

Systemic challenges behind high costs

Experts attribute the high costs of cancer treatment in Nigeria to the heavy reliance on imported medical equipment and inadequate public healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, four of the five most expensive cancer drugs are types of immunotherapies, highlighting advancements in cancer treatment, according to specialists.

The rising cost of cancer treatment

Findings reveal significant variations in the cost of prostate cancer treatment and access to essential drugs. For instance, Radium-223, a drug used to extend survival when prostate cancer has metastasized to the bones, costs between $43,000 and $57,000 (approximately N66.4 million to N88 million) for a six-cycle treatment.

Other treatments, such as docetaxel (Taxotere), cost around $1,450 (N2.2 million) per cycle. On average, chemotherapy drugs cost between N600,000 and N1.5 million per dose. For patients requiring eight chemotherapy sessions annually, the total cost could reach N12 million, a sum far beyond the average annual income in Nigeria.

Surgical costs for prostate cancer also vary depending on the procedure type. Open prostatectomy costs range from N500,000 to N1.2 million, while laparoscopic and robotic-assisted prostatectomies are priced between N1 million and N2.5 million. Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) procedures cost between N400,000 and N800,000.

“The cost of cancer treatment in the country has skyrocketed into millions of naira in recent years, covering expenses for comprehensive cancer care,” said Durosinmi-Etti.

The costly road to recovery: Elizabeth’s Story

Elizabeth Awo-Ejeh, now in remission, endured eight rounds of chemotherapy and 25 sessions of radiation during her battle with breast cancer.

“Each session tested my strength and determination. While I am in remission, it could last months, years, or even the rest of my life. Doctors may consider me ‘cured’ if I remain in complete remission for five years or more,” she said.

Elizabeth recounted how her life took an unexpected turn after her marriage in 2020. “I dreamed of building a family with my husband, but during a routine self-check, I discovered a lump in my breast. Initially, I dismissed it as harmless, but when it persisted and grew, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

In 2022, at just 25 years old, Elizabeth was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. However, it took six months of hospital visits, inconclusive tests, and mounting anxiety before her diagnosis was confirmed. “The delay not only worsened my condition but also left me emotionally and physically drained,” she explained.

The financial strain was overwhelming for Elizabeth and her husband.

“We were pushed to our financial limits. Desperate for help, I turned to social media to share my story and appeal for support. A cancer foundation responded, providing crucial financial assistance for my treatment,” she said.

Now in remission, Elizabeth is determined to use her experience to inspire other women and advocate for self-examinations and early diagnosis.

“Early detection saved my life, and I want others to know it can save theirs too,” she added.

Urgent calls for intervention

Durosinmi-Etti emphasized the importance of prevention and early detection in combating cancer.

“We are working towards a future where fewer people suffer from cancer, and those who do can access the treatment they need to survive,” he said.

An oncology pharmacist also shed light on the financial burden of cancer treatments, describing them as prohibitively expensive.

“This financial barrier prevents many patients from accessing continuous treatment, leading to potentially devastating health outcomes,” the pharmacist explained.

He called for urgent interventions to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, negotiate lower drug prices, and raise public awareness about cancer prevention and early detection.